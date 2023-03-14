SVB fallout seen to have minimal effects on Latin America
Latin America seems relatively safe from the effects of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse, although certain countries would be exposed to risks if the scenario deteriorates.
Michael Heydt, VP at ratings agency DBRS Morningstar, talks with BNamericas about the impacts and risks, and the measures available to mitigate them.
BNamericas: What are the potential regional impacts of SVB’s problems?
Heydt: It’s still too early to tell what the SVB episode means for the US or the broader global outlook. For Latin America specifically, the direct implications appear minimal at first glance.
SVB did not operate in or lend materially to the region. Moreover, US federal authorities took aggressive policy actions over the weekend to bolster confidence and limit the fallout on the broader financial system.
BNamericas: How would a deteriorating scenario affect the region?
Heydt: We do not expect a significant impact on Latin America, unless financial conditions in the US durably tighten and US demand materially weakens.
This is not our base case, but tighter global financing conditions would impact financial markets across the region, while weaker US demand would have the greatest impact on Mexico, Colombia, and the Caribbean, which trade more with the US.
BNamericas: How much room do central banks and governments in the region have to mitigate potential negative effects?
Heydt: In our view, the ability of the major economies in Latin America to deploy large-scale fiscal and monetary stimulus to mitigate any potential adverse effects is somewhat limited, given that inflation is still elevated and funding costs are high.
BNamericas: Which mechanisms are available to central banks?
Heydt: Central banks could offer additional liquidity facilities to protect domestic financial stability if needed, but more likely than not, any macroeconomic policy response would be relatively muted.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Mexico)
Brazil to nominate candidate for IDB presidency
A Brazilian source told BNamericas that the next IDB president should focus on regional integration and the green economy, among others.
Mexican govt hints at reviving rejected constitutional energy reform
The constitutional reform of the electric power sector was rejected by the lower house of congress earlier this year.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Barreiro XXIII photovoltaic plant (Barreiro solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
16 hours ago
- Project: Rubiales Solar Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
15 hours ago
- Project: Santana-Mocoa-Neiva highway corridor
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Unigel green hydrogen plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Block X
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: CloudHQ Paulínia data center (GRU technological campus)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Bogota Subway Line 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Canal do Sertão Baiano
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Planta Fotovoltaica Diamante Sol X (Complejo Diamante Sol)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Planta Fotovoltaica Diamante Sol VIII (Complejo Diamante Sol)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Verano Capital Holding SpA (Verano Capital)
-
Verano Capital Holding Spa is engaged in renewable energy projects investment and development since 2012. Headquartered in Santiago, it developed and sold five projects totaling...
- Company: Séché Environnement
-
As the main independent operator of environmental services, the development of Séché Environnement is based on a logic of circular economy, which allows the energy flows and mat...
- Company: Vopak Panama Atlantic Inc. (Vopak Panama)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Metalcore Indústria e Comércio de Metais SPE S/A (Metalcore)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Cerro Matoso S.A. (Cerro Matoso)
-
Colombian miner Cerro Matoso S.A. is located in Colombia's northern Córdoba department and produces ferronickel, iron alloys and nickel. Controlled by multinational resource gro...
- Company: Comisión Ejecutiva Hidroeléctrica del Río Lempa (Grupo CEL)
-
El Salvador's state Río Lempa hydropower commission, Grupo CEL, is engaged in the generation and sale of electric power from hydropower plants. Founded in 1945, the company owns...
- Company: Energía Consult, Sucursal del Perú
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Grupo JMalucelli
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Molina Ríos Abogados
- Company: Keppel Corporation
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...