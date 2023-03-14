Latin America seems relatively safe from the effects of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse, although certain countries would be exposed to risks if the scenario deteriorates.

Michael Heydt, VP at ratings agency DBRS Morningstar, talks with BNamericas about the impacts and risks, and the measures available to mitigate them.

BNamericas: What are the potential regional impacts of SVB’s problems?

Heydt: It’s still too early to tell what the SVB episode means for the US or the broader global outlook. For Latin America specifically, the direct implications appear minimal at first glance.

SVB did not operate in or lend materially to the region. Moreover, US federal authorities took aggressive policy actions over the weekend to bolster confidence and limit the fallout on the broader financial system.

BNamericas: How would a deteriorating scenario affect the region?

Heydt: We do not expect a significant impact on Latin America, unless financial conditions in the US durably tighten and US demand materially weakens.

This is not our base case, but tighter global financing conditions would impact financial markets across the region, while weaker US demand would have the greatest impact on Mexico, Colombia, and the Caribbean, which trade more with the US.

BNamericas: How much room do central banks and governments in the region have to mitigate potential negative effects?

Heydt: In our view, the ability of the major economies in Latin America to deploy large-scale fiscal and monetary stimulus to mitigate any potential adverse effects is somewhat limited, given that inflation is still elevated and funding costs are high.

BNamericas: Which mechanisms are available to central banks?

Heydt: Central banks could offer additional liquidity facilities to protect domestic financial stability if needed, but more likely than not, any macroeconomic policy response would be relatively muted.