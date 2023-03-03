The Brazilian economy is expected to slow down this year, with GDP forecast to grow around 1%, not least because the central bank’s policy rate, known as the Selic, is high in an attempt to contain inflation.

Carlos Kawall, an economist and founding partner of asset management firm Oriz Partners, and who was treasury secretary in 2006 during the first administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, talked with BNamericas about his forecasts.

Kawall, who is also a former chief economist at Citigroup do Brasil, a former director at development bank BNDES and a former chief economist at Banco Safra, warns about the signs of greater government intervention in the economy.

BNamericas: What will positively influence the performance of the Brazilian economy in 2023?

Kawall: There is an expectation this year of a record agricultural harvest, of around 300Mt, so this year the sector will recover after last year’s disappointing numbers.

Even though the agricultural sector does not have a large weight in GDP, it’s an important segment that involves a large value chain.

In addition, there’s also an effect that’s not so clearly seen in the GDP of this sector, which is the fact that high prices help to increase producers' income, stimulating spending and investment.

That is perhaps the main good news for this year.

BNamericas: What are the negative factors for the economy?

Kawall: We’re in a period of monetary tightening and considering that the increase in interest rates has a delayed effect on the economy, we can expect a lot of the impact of high interest rates on real activity throughout 2023.

We’ve already started to observe these impacts in more cyclical sectors, which feel the effects of economic activity more quickly, such as civil construction and consumption of durable goods.

There’s still a resilience in consumption in general because of a labor market with some income growth, although the January numbers already show that there is a loss of impetus in the labor market.

The services sector, which is the most important segment in Brazil’s GDP, carried the economy last year and this had a lot to do with the issue of opening up the economy, with the resumption of face-to-face services.

This was very positive during most of last year, but it started to lose momentum in the fourth quarter and the expectation is that this year [growth] will be close to zero.

BNamericas: So what are the expectations for Brazil’s GDP in 2023?

Kawall: In 2023, the Brazilian economy is expected to grow by around 1%, half of which will be due to positive activity in the agricultural sector, given a record harvest, and the other half due to the carryover effect of last year's economic performance.

This year we’ll see services and industry being affected by the impact of interest rates, which are at a contractionary level.

But there are two unknown elements this year as well.

One is linked to the international scene and the effects of monetary tightening in other countries on global activity.

And domestically, there are uncertainties about the government's fiscal agenda. There is a clear manifestation of the current government to increase spending and so far it’s not very clear how a fiscal balance will be achieved, in addition to there being uncertainties about inflation targets.

The government is adopting a more interventionist attitude in the economy, even more than in election campaign speeches and this is reflected in a scenario of tightening interest rates.

This tightening of financial conditions may even threaten the 1% growth estimate.

If the government, on the other hand, moves towards more robust fiscal rules, we may even have a more positive performance.

BNamericas: Do you expect interest rates to drop in the short term, at a time when there are fears about pressures on companies' financial expenses?

Kawall: I don't see this cycle of interest rates falling so fast.

Here at the company, we also work with credit, in restructuring, with the so-called special situations of corporate credit, and we have seen this pressure that you mention.

A little before the pandemic, we had a Selic rate of around 4.5% and with the pandemic we saw the rate going to 2%. I don't think anyone would have imagined that we would have a rise in interest rates so quickly and to the level of 13.75% currently.

There are indeed credit problems in the market today, including microeconomic issues involving a retail company. [Recently, Lojas Americas, one of the largest retailers in Brazil, filed for bankruptcy protection after finding accounting inconsistencies. As a result, the largest banks in the country adopted more restrictive credit measures for several other firms in the sector.]

Even with this scenario, there was an expectation of a reduction in interest rates at the next meetings of the central bank, but this is not materializing due to persistent inflation and also a problem in the economic policy mix.

The recent congressional approval of a constitutional amendment to increase the government’s spending cap [by 145bn reais or some US$28bn for 2023] and some other measures, contaminated the inflation expectations for 2023 and 2024.

We’re seeing that inflation expectations are rising and it’s difficult to see a reduction in interest rates under these conditions.

BNamericas: How worrying is the credit scenario?

Kawall: I don't see signs of a widespread credit problem.

It's normal, even when I worked in the treasury area of banks it was noticeable, that in times of economic slowdown the demand for loans from companies decreased.

I don't see a credit problem today as some analysts have suggested and I hope the government doesn't have the idea of using state-run banks to encourage more loans. I don't see the need for that.

BNamericas: Some companies have said that it’s more challenging now than in the past because interest rates are also high in other countries, making it difficult to raise funds abroad on advantageous terms. What do you think of this argument?

Kawall: That argument is not valid because the number of Brazilian companies that have historically managed to access the international debt market with really advantageous conditions is small, we’re talking about a few huge companies, like Petrobras, Vale and a few others.