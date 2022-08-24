Why Brazil has lost attractiveness for renewable energy investments
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Hydro ESG Studies Power purchase agreement (PPA) Fossil fuels Water levels Run of the river Natural Gas Generation Hydro Dam Climate change Onshore Wind Coal Generation Mini Hydro Market Prices and Forecasts Photovoltaic Private Investment Fuel oils Electric Power Producer Biomass Clean Energy Transition Drought Other (Consulting Firms) Bunker oil/Diesel oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.