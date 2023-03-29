Argentina
Argentina's supreme court creates headwind for Jujuy and Salta lithium projects

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Argentina’s supreme court ordered the national government and the provinces of Salta and Jujuy to report within 30 days if the current projects for the extraction of lithium and borate are affecting water and the environment.

The ruling involves Lake Resources, Ganfeng Lithium, Lithium Americas, Minera Exar, Allkem, Dajin-Litica, Eramine Sudamerica, Posco, Rio Tinto and Argosy Minerals, among others.

The indigenous communities of Santuario de Tres along with other groups and environment and natural resources foundation FARN have argued that their rights to live in a "healthy environment, to life, to water and to self-determination" are being damaged by the projects.

In addition, the claim states the Salinas Grandes wetland and the Guayatayoc lagoon, which includes interjurisdictional areas, are being affected.

The claimants demand the suspension of the authorizations for the exploration and exploitation of lithium and borate in the two northwest provinces. The court ruled on Tuesday that the defendants must send copies of all their permits to mine, as well as complaints received regarding environmental matters.

The court also said a committee of experts must be formed to evaluate the hydrology, biodiversity and socio-cultural impact of the lithium projects. The ruling can be seen in an attachment on the top right side of the screen.

Lithium is seen as key to contributing to the country's economic recovery.

Argentina has a portfolio of lithium projects totaling US$7.6bn comprising six initiatives under construction, two in feasibility, three in prefeasibility, five in preliminary economic assessment and 20 in advanced exploration, according to the economy ministry.

However, socio-environmental pressures have escalated and there is a bill in congress to give greater protection to wetlands.

“Although the chamber [of deputies] has not set a date to debate the bill, it could have implications depending on the location and characteristics of the wetlands in the mining projects that can range from prior environmental approvals to prohibitions to carry out activity,” Adolfo Durañona, Baker McKenzie's senior partner for Argentina, told BNamericas.

Some of the companies that will have to respond in Jujuy are:

Company
Projects
Estimated Production
Lake Resources
 Cauchari and Olaroz
 80,000t/y LCE
Gangfeng Lithium, Lithium Americas and JEMSE. Controlled by Minera Exar.
 Cauchari-Olaroz
 40,000t/y LCE
Allkem Salar de Cauchari and Salar Olaroz
 Both exceed 40,000t/y LCE
Dajin-Lithic
 large salt flats
 advanced exploration


And in Salta:

Company
Projects)
Estimated Production
Lithium Americas
 Pastos Grandes
 24,000t/y battery-grade lithium carbonate
Eramine South America
 Centenario Ratones
 24,000t/y of LCE
Ganfeng Lithium
 Mariana
 10,000t/y of LCE
Posco
 Sal de Oro
 25,000t/y of LCE
Rio Tinto
 Salar del Rincón
 N/A
Argosy Minerals
 Corner
 10,000t/y of CLE


