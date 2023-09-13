Brazil’s Bahia state is preparing a new tender notice for a 7.6bn reais (US$1.53bn) PPP contract to build and operate the Costa do Descobrimento airport.

"Due to the pandemic, we had some factors that impacted the original calculations and this forced us to suspend the auction so it can have fairer conditions for those who will compete for this contract, and also for the government since it is a PPP," Bahia governor Jerônimo Rodrigues told BNamericas.

"We are in a readjustment process, and I believe that in the next 60 to 90 days everything will be ready to be published again," said Rodrigues (pictured).

The state was originally planning to offer the PPP contract at an auction on July 24, but then postponed it to September 27 and recently suspended the plan without setting a new date.

Of the planned investment, 1.3bn reais will be earmarked for the airport’s construction.

It will be located in an area of 300ha, with a 3,000m runway, parking space for up to 27 aircraft, and have a 48,000m2 passenger terminal.

The airport will be a regional hub for domestic and international flights, as well as cargo transport.

MINING HUB

Meanwhile, Rodrigues said the state is expecting strong interest in several initiatives under development that could transform it into a major mining hub.

"We have a mining potential to meet both domestic and international demand. We are in advanced talks with BYD for them to set up a production unit for electric vehicles here in Bahia in the next year, with strong demand for batteries. So we have the minerals to be used for that," said Rodrigues.

China's BYD is looking to take over a vehicles factory previously used by Ford, in Camaçari city. Ford is no longer producing vehicles in Brazil and is in the process of returning the factory area to the state government.

"We are talking with BYD to make a transformation in the state. We have port infrastructure and the development of the FIOL [railway] will also help to unlock the potential of mining and other segments," he said.

Although initially linked to iron ore production, FIOL will pass through regions in the state that have great copper and nickel potential, said Rodrigues.

Iron ore miner Bahia Mineração (Bamin), a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Eurasian Resources Group, started construction of FIOL’s first section in July.

The FIOL 1 section involves an investment of 1.1bn reais and works will be carried out by the TCR-10 consortium, formed by Brazilian company Tiisa and China’s CREC-10.

The 35-year concession for this section was awarded to Bahia Ferrovias (Bafer), a unit of Bamin. The 537km stretch will connect mines to the future port of Ilhéus.

Bamin plans to invest 20bn reais in Bahia, including in FIOL 1, the Pedra de Ferro iron ore mine in Caetité, and the Porto Sul port terminal complex.

The transport ministry will offer concessions for FIOL 2, between Caetité and Barreiras in Bahia – with works already in progress – and FIOL 3 from Barreiras to Figueirópolis, a city in Tocantins state.

When the three corridors are completed, the railroad will have an extension of 1,527km, connecting Ilhéus port to Figueirópolis, where it will connect with the north-south railroad and the rest of the country. It will also be used for processed foods, cement, fuel, soybeans, manufactured goods, petrochemicals and other minerals.

The total project will demand capex of 5.41bn reais and opex of 13.4bn.

CLEAN ENERGY

At the recent BrazilWind Power conference, the governor announced that the state will soon launch a map showing its wind and solar potential, as well as for green hydrogen.

"If we consider that we have FIOL being developed and the federal government also has plans to widen several of our roads, we are talking about the creation of a great logistic potential for us to receive firms producing materials for renewable energy projects," he said.

At BrazilWind Power, Rodrigues held meetings with two of the largest companies in the wind sector: China’s CRRC, which plans to install an equipment factory in the state; and Pan American Energy, which is investing 3bn reais in a project it is currently developing in Bahia.

Pan American's Novo Horizonte wind complex will be made up of 10 parks with 94 wind turbines in six municipalities: Novo Horizonte, Boninal, Brotas de Macaúbas, Ibitiara, Oliveira dos Brejinhos and Piatã. In total, it will have 423MW of installed capacity and be able to supply around 1mn homes.