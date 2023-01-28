Brazil
News

Brazil energy watch: Petrobras, Órigo Energia, Aneel

Bnamericas Published: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Oil & Gas Companies Water levels Natural Gas Reserves & Stocks Photovoltaic Production Onshore Tariffs Shallow waters Downstream Company Midstream Company Capex Upstream Company Deepwater Fertilizer Crude oil Capacity
Brazil energy watch: Petrobras, Órigo Energia, Aneel

In his first message after taking over as CEO of national oil company Petrobras on Thursday, Jean Paul Prates defended the expansion of its oil and gas exploration activities, with emphasis on the pre-salt and equatorial margin.

Prates is a former senator of the ruling workers party (PT).

"We want the company to continue to excel in oil and gas production, always seeking new frontiers in a responsible and increasingly sustainable way," he said, adding that the NOC will boost its presence in all the regions and business areas where it operates.

***

Petrobras added 2Bboe (billion barrels of oil equivalent) to its proven reserves in 2022, ending the year with 10.5Bboe. 

Of the total, 85% was oil and condensate and 15% natural gas.

The increase was mainly due to the continued development of the Búzios field and new projects to increase oil recovery in other fields in the Santos and Campos basins.

***

Petrobras said it concluded the sale of its entire stake in the Campos-based Albacora Leste field to PRIO (formerly PetroRio). 

The operation involved a cash payment of US$1.64bn, plus the US$293mn that the NOC received when the contract was signed in April 2022. 

***

The week also saw Petrobras terminate a sales process for nitrogenated fertilizer unit III (UFN-III), in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The plant, whose construction has not yet been completed, was going to be sold to Russia's Acron but the parties failed to reach a final agreement.

***

Órigo Energia unveiled an investment of 250mn reais from US-based Augment Infrastructure, an investment fund manager focused on renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. 

In a release, Órigo said the injection will boost its investment capacity, which projects accumulated capex of 4bn reais until 2025, when it will have over 1GWp in installed capacity in its solar farms for more than 500,000 clients.

***

Electric power watchdog Aneel said it will maintain the green tariff flag for the month of February. 

With favorable generation conditions in the country, the green flag - which does not add costs to consumers' energy bills - has been in effect since April 2022.

With the arrival of the rainy season, conditions improve for the country’s lower-cost hydroelectric plants and it is not necessary increase generation from more expensive sources, such as thermoelectric plants.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Brazil)

How French biofuel producer Tereos will realize growth potential in Brazil

How French biofuel producer Tereos will realize growth potential in Brazil

BNamericas talks with commercial director Gustavo Segantini about the outlook for the year.

Spotlight: Brazil's top electric power R&D projects

Spotlight: Brazil's top electric power R&D projects

Enel is carrying out the most expensive initiative under the program managed by watchdog Aneel.

Clean delivery: Supergasbras starts unprecedented distribution of bulk LPG in Volkswagen electric truck

Clean delivery: Supergasbras starts unprecedented distribution of bulk LPG in Volkswagen electric truck

YPFB invoiced over US$3.4bn gas sales to Brazil, Argentina and the domestic market

YPFB invoiced over US$3.4bn gas sales to Brazil, Argentina and the domestic market

Powering up: How Brazil's Unicoba is growing sales of energy storage systems

Powering up: How Brazil's Unicoba is growing sales of energy storage systems

Spotlight: Brazil's green hydrogen projects

Spotlight: Brazil's green hydrogen projects

GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

Brazil set to boost regional integration

Brazil set to boost regional integration

'We live the paradox of having a free market with low prices, but a high bill for consumers'

'We live the paradox of having a free market with low prices, but a high bill for consumers'

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Peru's 2022 transport infrastructure investments fail to impress

Peru's 2022 transport infrastructure investments fail to impress

Brazil energy watch: Petrobras, Órigo Energia, Aneel

Brazil energy watch: Petrobras, Órigo Energia, Aneel

Brazil's electricity transmission sector facing a 'good challenge'

Brazil's electricity transmission sector facing a 'good challenge'

Brazil preps tender for public services automation

Brazil preps tender for public services automation

Mexican NGO accuses water infra firm of benefiting from ties to AMLO

Mexican NGO accuses water infra firm of benefiting from ties to AMLO