Brazil
News

Brazil oil workers pressuring Petrobras to cancel divestments, retake assets

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Conventionals Deepwater Privatization Onshore Fuel Sales Shallow waters Politics Refineries Gas pipelines Upstream Company Midstream Company Clean Energy Transition Biofuels Crude oil Natural Gas Oil & Gas Companies Downstream Company

Brazilian oil workers union FNP will pressure state company Petrobras and the government to halt divestments and even backtrack on deals that are already closed, FNP head Eduardo Henrique Costa, told BNamericas. 

During a meeting on Friday with CEO Jean Paul Prates, FNP presented a series of demands, including the end of the fuel import parity price (PPI) policy and retaking assets sold in recent years. 

“Our role now is to work so that we move forward with the effective implementation of the demands, with the establishment of commitments and deadlines,” Costa said. 

One possibility would be to renationalize assets by decree, but Costa said the government, which is Petrobras' majority shareholder, would probably shy away from this option. 

A more viable alternative would be to have the public prosecutor and Petrobras’ legal team question the legality of the sales, indicating, for example, a sale price below market value and "instrumentalized changes in legislation." 

The strategy could be applied to onshore and offshore mature oil and gas fields and refineries sold by Petrobras during the Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro administrations, in addition to the company’s former fuel retailer BR Distribuidora, now dubbed Vibra Energia.  

Among the assets for which sale processes could be interrupted are Petrobras’ biofuel subsidiary PBio and the operator of the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline TBG

FNP also mentioned the resumption of building offshore platforms locally, the conclusion of construction of the Comperj, Premium I and II and Rnest refineries, and retaking the Bahia and Sergipe fertilizer plants leased to Unigel.

Regarding Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy, the union proposed to de-link it from international prices and create a composition based on local production and refining costs, while taxing crude oil exports. 

Other FNP demands include decreasing the profit margin of Petrobras and private fuel distributors to guarantee fair prices, earmarking part of Petrobras’ profit for the energy transition, and returning to a 100% state-owned company with an oil and gas monopoly. 

Although most of the plans are unlikely to come to fruition, the political juncture is favorable. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is a former union leader, while Jean Paul Prates was a Workers’ Party senator before he took over at Petrobras. 

Both have criticized the fuel price policy, which they deem unfair to the population. 

Other FNP demands such as the resumption of local construction of platforms and refineries and the suspension of divestments that have not been completed, may have a bigger chance of being implemented. 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Petrochemicals (Brazil)

YPFB budgets nearly US$2.8bn for 2020

YPFB budgets nearly US$2.8bn for 2020

Last year, the Bolivian state hydrocarbons company executed less than 40% of planned spending.

Petrobras begins binding phase of Uruguay asset sale

Petrobras begins binding phase of Uruguay asset sale

The Brazilian firm is selling its fuel, lubricant, and fertilizer unit, PUDSA.

Petrobras proceeds with refineries sale

Petrobras proceeds with refineries sale

How to spur the flow of investment in Latin America

How to spur the flow of investment in Latin America

Brazil’s improving fortunes underpin capital markets outlook

Brazil’s improving fortunes underpin capital markets outlook

YPFB and PETROBRAS begin transition period, after 20 years of the gas contract

YPFB and PETROBRAS begin transition period, after 20 years of the gas contract

Spotlight: Petrobras’ Comperj complex

Spotlight: Petrobras’ Comperj complex

Combatting corruption: An ‘exceptional’ amount of work still to do

Combatting corruption: An ‘exceptional’ amount of work still to do

Structured finance 2020: Mixed fortunes forecast for top LatAm economies

Structured finance 2020: Mixed fortunes forecast for top LatAm economies

Bolivia ensures expansion of gas export to Brazil

Bolivia ensures expansion of gas export to Brazil

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

Other companies in: Petrochemicals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Petrochemicals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Peroxidos Do Brasil Ltda.  (Peroxidos Brasil)
  • In the market since 1970, Peroxidos do Brasil is a Brazilian company resulting from the joint venture between Brazilian group PQM and Solvay. The company produces hydrogen perox...
  • Company: Fertilizantes Heringer S.A.  (Heringer)
  • Brazil's Fertilizantes Heringer S.A. engages in the production, sale and distribution of basic and special fertilizers for farmers, agricultural companies and retailers. The com...
  • Company: Niplan Engenharia  (Niplan)
  • Brazil-based Niplan Engenharia is a subsidiary of the Spanish holding Essentium. The company's main activities are EPC projects, industrial assembly, execution of industrial, co...
  • Company: FAM Construções Metálicas Pesadas  (FAM)
  • Brazil's FAM Construções Metálicas Pesadas manufactures and assembles metal structures used in industrial and commercial buildings, bridges, pipe racks, welded beams and offshor...

Latest news

Mexico state to tender PPP highway concession

Mexico state to tender PPP highway concession

Snapshot: 2nd Santo Domingo cable car line to be ready in February

Snapshot: 2nd Santo Domingo cable car line to be ready in February

Spotlight: The reasons for the delays to Codelco's megaprojects

Spotlight: The reasons for the delays to Codelco's megaprojects

Telefónica's challenges in Peru

Telefónica's challenges in Peru

Mexico finance ministry denies Pemex weighs on sovereign rating

Mexico finance ministry denies Pemex weighs on sovereign rating