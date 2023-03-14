Brazilian infrastructure investment fund Via Appia won a bidding process on Tuesday for a public-private partnership (PPP) contract for the northern stretch of the Mário Covas beltway around the city of São Paulo.

The contract is worth 3.35bn reais (US$640mn) and involves completing the construction of a 44km section and then assuming operation and maintenance of the beltway for 31 years.

The fund defeated three rival bidders during the auction; Consortium SP FLOW, Consortium Infraestrutura SP and Acciona Conseciones. Via Appia offered the highest discount for the counterpart funds to be paid by state authorities in the PPP.

"I would like to congratulate the winning company, but tell the other companies that were defeated that there will be more concessions of highways offered – at least one more this year, three auctions in 2024 and three more in 2025," Rafael Benini, the investment partnership secretary of the São Paulo state government, said after the auction.

The award of the contract comes after various controversies. The state had originally planned the tender for last year, but had to suspend the process due to economy-related problems.

The process recently came under threat after local construction firm, Coesa, formerly known as OAS, tried to suspend the auction through a lawsuit, but it was thrown out by a court.

Coesa is demanding around 430mn reais in compensation from the state for investments it claims to have made in the construction of the roadway. Works began in 2013 and were halted in 2018. OAS was one of the winners of several contracts auctioned in 2012 to build a section of the beltway, but the state decided to terminate the contracts after a series of delays.

"The public notice for this PPP was very well prepared, mitigating all legal risks. There is no chance of any legal challenges against this result," João Cortez, a partner at infrastructure advisory firm Vallya, told BNamericas.

About 75% of the 180km beltway is finished. It will connect state capital São Paulo with Arujá and Guarulhos municipalities to reduce traffic congestion in the metropolitan region.

On the northern section, the new concessionaire will implement a free-flow toll system, which uses sensors that calculate the toll per kilometer traveled and eliminates the need for toll plazas.

MORE CONCESSIONS AND PRIVATIZATIONS

After the auction, the governor of the state, Tarcisio de Freitas promised more concessions, PPPs and privatizations of state assets.

"The state of São Paulo wants to attract private sector investors. In today's auction, we saw four groups interested in the asset, which shows a great appetite. In the coming weeks we will have more news to announce and one of the main ones will be the progress of our studies for the privatization of [state water utility] Sabesp," said Freitas after the auction.

"Freitas has a great ability to move forward with projects. He already demonstrated this efficiency when he was infrastructure minister," said Cortez at Vallya.

Freitas was minister of infrastructure between 2019 and 2022 and, during his tenure, the country offered multiple infrastructure concessions.