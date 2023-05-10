Brazil’s Celesc plans to invest US$900mn by 2025
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Capacity Capex Electric Power Producer Green Hydrogen Wind Offshore Wind New Stage Smart Grids Network Upgrades Onshore Wind Substations Rural Electrification systems Photovoltaic Radial Distribution Electric vehicles Electric Power Distributor Distributed Generation Transmission System Operator Primary Distribution Secondary Distribution
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.