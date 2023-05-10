Brazil
News

Brazil’s Celesc plans to invest US$900mn by 2025

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Capacity Capex Electric Power Producer Green Hydrogen Wind Offshore Wind New Stage Smart Grids Network Upgrades Onshore Wind Substations Rural Electrification systems Photovoltaic Radial Distribution Electric vehicles Electric Power Distributor Distributed Generation Transmission System Operator Primary Distribution Secondary Distribution

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address