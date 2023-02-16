Brazil
News

Brazil's Paraná state preps port terminal auction

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Multi-purpose ports Port Private Investment Port authorities Licensing & Concessions Port Operator Logistics / Supply Chains Privatization Port efficiency State Government
Brazil's Paraná state preps port terminal auction

Brazil’s Paraná state is preparing studies related to leasing contracts for two Paranaguá port terminals, while two other terminals will be auctioned this month.

"PAR03 will be used for handling solid mineral bulk, mainly fertilizers. The area has 38,000m2 and includes the patio in front of the administrative headquarters of [port authority] Portos do Paraná and the public fertilizer terminal. The preliminary study points to the need for a minimum investment of 233mn reais (US$45mn), an amount that can still be changed. PAR05, which has around 30,000m2, is in the initial studies phase," according to a press release.

The auction for the PAR09 and PAR50 terminals is planned for February 24 and expected to generate investments of 1.25bn reais. The 25-year contracts will go to the companies offering the highest fee. 

PAR09 covers 26,580m2 and is used for solid vegetable bulk. Estimated investment is 911mn reais. Covering 85,390m2, PAR50 is for liquid bulk and estimated investment is 338mn reais.

Auctioning leasing contracts has been the most common mechanism to attract private investment to the port sector.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Brazil's Paraná state preps port terminal auction

Brazil's Paraná state preps port terminal auction

Studies suggest the two terminals will demand at least US$45mn.

Brazil plans US$160mn Sergipe roadworks tender

Brazil plans US$160mn Sergipe roadworks tender

Works have started along a 25.5km stretch of the BR-101 highway, with more to follow this year.

Brazil's train manufacturers looking at bleak 2023

Brazil's train manufacturers looking at bleak 2023

Spotlight: Lula's plans to jump-start the economy

Spotlight: Lula's plans to jump-start the economy

Why Brazil's streetlighting PPPs are 'consolidating at an accelerated pace'

Why Brazil's streetlighting PPPs are 'consolidating at an accelerated pace'

Brazil's Amapá state receives federal infra funding

Brazil's Amapá state receives federal infra funding

Lula greenlights continuation of Brazil's investment partnerships program

Lula greenlights continuation of Brazil's investment partnerships program

Brazil metro tender watch

Brazil metro tender watch

Brazil's TIM advances on public lighting, logistics connectivity deals

Brazil's TIM advances on public lighting, logistics connectivity deals

Brazilian city announces tender to build bridge

Brazilian city announces tender to build bridge

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consorcio TPF Engenharia - Engecorps
  • TPF Engenharia - Engecorps Consortium is a partnership formed by TPF Engenharia Ltda., and Engecorps Engenharia SA for the implementation of the Tietê River Sanitation project, ...
  • Company: Consórcio Concremat-JNS
  • The Concremat-JNS Consortium is a partnership formed by Concremat Engineering and Technology SA and JNS Engineering, Consulting and Management Ltda. for the implementation of th...
  • Company: Consórcio Augusto Velloso-Trail-VAD
  • Consórcio Augusto Velloso-Trail-VAD is a company formed by Construtora Augusto Velloso SA and Trail Infraestrutura Ltda. for the execution of the Phase IV Tietê river cleanup pr...
  • Company: Ecovias do Araguaia  (EcoRodovias)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
  • Company: TPF Engenharia Ltda.  (TPF Engenharia)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...

Latest news

Lula set to seek investments, diversify trade during China trip

Lula set to seek investments, diversify trade during China trip

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Mexico tax authority publishes effective rates for iron ore mining and metals refining

Mexico tax authority publishes effective rates for iron ore mining and metals...

Brazil's Paraná state readies port terminal auction

Brazil's Paraná state readies port terminal auction

Mexico’s top 5 highway firms

Mexico’s top 5 highway firms