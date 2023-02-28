By CFE

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 reached a figure of 70,218 million pesos, an amount that doubles that observed at the end of 2021.

The accumulated income of the CFE to the fourth quarter of 2022 amounts to 618,274 million pesos, a figure 9.1% higher than in 2021.

The assets of the State Productive Company increased by 2.9% compared to the end of 2021, mainly due to the increase in fixed assets and their revaluation.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) presents the financial statements corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2022, a period in which, despite the constant increases in fuel prices during the year, derived from the war between Ukraine and Russia, the Empresa Productiva del Estado (EPE) has shown operational and financial strength to meet its commitment to supply electricity to more than 47.4 million users throughout the country. It should be noted that, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, an EBITDA of 70,218 million pesos (mdp) was generated, 107.9% higher than the same period of 2021 for 33,777 million pesos.

The accumulated income of the CFE as of the fourth quarter of 2022 amounts to 618,274 million pesos, which means an increase of 9.1%, equivalent to 51,587 million pesos, compared to what was reported at the end of 2021. This result is mainly explained by the increase of income from the sale of energy in 52,929 million pesos, higher by 13.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The foregoing is due to the greater demand for electrical energy in 9,455 Gwh compared to the previous year, as a result of the recovery of the Mexican economy in recent months after overcoming the effects of the SARS-CoV2 virus pandemic, as well as the country's greater competitiveness to attract new investments due to the phenomenon of nearshoring or reliable and timely supply in global manufacturing and service chains.

Transfers from the Federal Government were 82,187 million pesos, which represents an increase of 11,908 million pesos, equivalent to 16.9% compared to the end of 2021. The foregoing has been to support the subsidy for electricity rates for low-income households and the sector agriculture, as well as the support to increase the coverage of the telecommunications service for the entire population of the country, especially in remote areas, among others.

At the end of December 2022, CFE's operating costs totaled 623,481 million pesos, which meant an increase of 3.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. This is mainly due to the higher cost observed in the “Energy and other fuels” item for the generation of electricity, due to their higher prices in international markets due to the war between Ukraine and Russia. Given that the latter country is one of the main producers of energy inputs such as natural gas, oil and coal, the sanctions imposed on its exports of these inputs to the European market caused said demand to be partially covered in 2022 by higher exports of United States of America, with an increase in prices in the supply area for the CFE.

It is important to highlight that higher energy prices caused a reduction in the demand for fuels sold to third parties, with which their cost decreased for the EPE by 15,361 million pesos. Other items with lower costs in 2022 compared to the previous year were: Other expenses and the Cost of Labor Obligations, with a drop of 18,410 million pesos and 7,686 million pesos, respectively. The foregoing reflects the greater efficiency in the exercise of CFE spending, as well as the austerity and rationing measures in the budget implemented during 2022.

The Operating Result registered a loss of 5,207 million pesos at the end of December 2022, which shows a significant improvement in relation to the loss reported in the same period of the previous year of 35,460 million pesos, that is, a reduction in the operating loss of 85.3%

It is important to highlight that the CFE estimates that this Result will improve in the following months, due to the following main factors: i) the entry into operation of new CFE electrical infrastructure projects with more modern, efficient and sustainable technology; ii) higher sales of electrical energy due to the expansion of the Mexican economy, and iii) the reduction and stabilization of fuel prices, as well as the application of the Hedging Program thereof.

The Comprehensive Financing Result shows an improvement at the end of 2022, registering an amount of 17,652 million pesos, a 76.6% lower figure compared to the amount registered at the fourth quarter of 2021 of 75,498 million pesos. The above is due to the net effect of both exchange gains of 42,471 million pesos in 2022, derived from the strength of the peso against the United States dollar observed in the last months of 2022, as well as higher financial expenses that register an increase of 10,037 million pesos from December 2022.

In this way, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, a net loss of 39,793 million pesos was registered, a figure that represents an important recovery in relation to the net loss observed in December 2021 of 105,933 million pesos, that is, an improvement of 62.4 is obtained. % Compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding the Statement of Financial Position, it is important to highlight that the total value of CFE assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 registered a growth of 2.9% compared to the end of 2021, standing at 2,331,061 million pesos, which represents an increase in absolute terms with respect to the previous year for 65,012 million pesos. This increase is mainly explained by the increase in fixed assets in the Plants, Facilities and Equipment category, with an increase of 63,295 million pesos, an increase that represents 4.6% compared to 2021. The above is the result of the implementation of the Business 2022-2026 of the current Administration, with its corresponding Investment Program, which aims to efficiently, timely, affordable and sustainable satisfy the growing demand for electrical energy in the country.

On the other hand, the total liability of the CFE increased by 8.8% compared to the end of 2021. Said result is derived from the increase in the debt contracted to meet the operating needs and investment commitments of the EPE for the expansion, modernization, rehabilitation and maintenance of electrical infrastructure. In the Equity category of the company, it registered a decrease of 10.3% with respect to the amount registered at the end of the previous year, generated mainly by the Accumulated Results of previous Years.

Despite the fact that the CFE has faced adverse effects derived from substantial increases in fuel prices in recent years, it has maintained the supply of electricity to more than 47 million users under principles of efficiency, quality, reliability, continuity , security and sustainability, without increasing electricity rates above inflation, which has contributed to preserving the purchasing power of families in the country, particularly low-income households and those in the agricultural sector.