Chile increases measures against public transport fare evasion
Chile’s transport ministry (MTT) will intensify fare inspections across Santiago’s bus system to tackle evasion, following a decision to freeze fares at least through July.
About 40% of bus and 1% of metro users did not pay in the first quarter of 2022, and authorities want to see a substantial drop this quarter, transport minister Juan Carlos Muñoz said during a press event in response to a question by BNamericas.
At the event to present a new anti-evasion plan, Muñoz said 30,000 inspections were carried out in January, 78% more than in the same month last year, with 2,500 inspections leading to penalties involving fines and the removal of evaders from buses.
“It is difficult to say how much loss [evasion] causes specifically,” Muñoz said, because bus rides are part of metro fares within a two-hour window.
Other anti-evasion measures include installing equipment at bus stops that enables access to the area only after passengers pay their fare, as well as ways to prevent passengers hopping on buses through designated exit doors.
“We truly understand that each time someone evades their fare, they're taking funds away that have very different purposes such as housing or health,” Muñoz said.
Last week, authorities announced that public transport fares in Santiago will not rise in the first half of the year for normal passengers and will remain unchanged for senior citizens and students for the entire year. Muñoz said the state of public finances allows for the freeze.
Santiago’s fares have remained unchanged since October 2019, when the Sebastián Piñera administration reversed a 30-peso (US$0.04) increase that triggered protests and violence directed at the metro system and led to a constitutional rewriting process. Before that, fares rose at regular intervals several times per year.
When asked if lower evasion rates would remove the need for fare increases, Muñoz said more paying users would improve the system’s finances, but other factors also influence the values.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Sacyr closes US$144mn financing for Chile hospital concession
The Buin-Paine hospital is part of the Spanish group's 2021-2025 plan, which has a big focus on PPP projects.
Political will seen as catalyst needed for LatAm’s electromobility success
Financing remains the biggest challenge for electric bus projects, and while multilateral banks are a viable option, they can take time to produce ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Illapel new hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Improvement of drainage system airport amb, metropolitan region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Improvement of the Antofagasta coastline, los pinares-trocadero sector
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Comprehensive improvement of the Victoria aerodrome, IX region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Improvement of the movement area of the ayacara chaitén aerodrome
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Improvement of routes w-160; w-120, huicha sector - caulín, chiloé, region of the lakes. stage i
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Ancud coastal edge improvement stage 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Improvement of the coastal border of Lo Rojas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Replacement of the Quillagüa bridge on Route 5, María Elena commune, Tocopilla province, Antofagasta region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Sigdo Koppers S.A. (Sigdo Koppers)
-
Sigdo Koppers is a Chilean business holding company with operations on five continents and activities in the service, industrial, and commercial and automotive sectors. The serv...
- Company: Oil Malal
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: 3M Chile S.A. (3M Chile)
-
3M Chile is the local subsidiary of the diversified global technology company 3M, which operates in four business units: security and industry, transportation and electronics, h...
- Company: Volta Chile
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Transporte y Gruas Vecchiola
-
Transportes y Grúas Vecchiola is an offshoot of mining services company Vecchiola S.A. Its main services include the rental of cranes and high-tonnage trucks. The company operat...
- Company: Ilustre Municipalidad de Perquenco
- Company: Ilustre Municipalidad de Freirina
- Company: Ilustre Municipalidad de Tortel
- Company: Aconcagua S.A.