Chile’s public works minister, Jessica López, outlined water and infrastructure priorities, as the country faces a record drought and construction firms are affected by high costs.

“This is a ministry which handles a pretty massive budget, but it was also affected by the economic scenario and the deterioration of several companies,” López, who took office last month, told the senate’s public works committee.

The public works ministry (MOP) has a 4.7tn-peso (US$5.8bn) budget for this year, of which 17% was executed in the first quarter. Of the total budget, 3.3tn pesos are for investment, mainly for the roadworks office.

López said 1,700km of basic roadworks will be carried out, plus 550km of rural roadworks.

Other plans include paving of route 7, also dubbed the Austral highway, and developing the secondary airport network and flood defense works in the north.

López told the senate’s water resources committee in an earlier session that the government is seeking to adjust a US$6.1bn dam plan presented by the previous administration to current needs and to a scenario of lower water availability.

Originally, the plan included 26 new dams with combined capacity of 2.7 billion cubic meters, but López said the ambitions will need to be scaled down. “It won’t be a large dam plan anymore, but rather a plan of reservoirs custom made to each necessity,” she said, emphasizing the need for multipurpose dams.

López added that the government will push legislation to regulate wastewater reuse, saying that treated wastewater is an asset to face the drought.

She also said that tenders for 12 concessions worth US$4.3bn will be launched.

Eight concession tenders are underway, entailing US$2.9bn, while 17 projects worth US$4.7bn are under construction, 48 involving US$16.2bn are in operation, and 11 worth US$4.4bn are under construction and in operation.

Meanwhile, a tender for the integral study for the concession of a US$3.8bn Santiago-Valparaíso rail line, which is divided into two stages, will be launched in July, López said.