Colombian court blocks Petro bid to freeze utility rates
Colombia's highest administrative court has issued an injunction that temporarily prevents President Gustavo Petro from assuming regulatory control of public utilities.
In a 32-page ruling published late on Thursday, the council of state – as the court is known – said a panel of four judges ordered the immediate suspension of Decree 227, approved by Petro on February 16.
The document, signed by judge Roberto Serrato, said the measure was aimed at "safeguarding general interests and the rule of law" amid claims Petro had acted beyond the scope of his presidential attributions.
The decree gave Petro the power to adjust electricity, gas and water tariffs as part of a wider plan to tackle inflation.
A civil lawsuit filed with the court late last month alleged the decree was issued without jurisdiction, arguing that utility rates fell under the responsibility of regulators CREG and CRA, according to Colombia's constitution.
The same judges will now be responsible for deciding whether to annul the decree or lift the injunction, pending further analysis of the lawsuit, the court said.
No time frame was given for the definitive ruling and the court said the government could exercise its right to appeal.
Industry groups and sector analysts have widely lambasted the decree, warning it would deter investment across the entire water, gas and electricity value chains.
Last month, Medellín-based power company Celsia said that its capital expansion plans were on standby because of "regulatory and intervention risks."
Frontera Announces 2022 Year End Reserves
2022 2P Gross Reserves Of 175 Million Boe
Gran Tierra in Colombia for long haul, says CEO
The Calgary-based company has moved to reassure investors about its plans for the South American country as President Gustavo Petro vows to lead an...
