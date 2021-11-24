Mexico
News

Critics slam decree letting Mexico's 'priority' projects allegedly sidestep the law

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Public Investment Rail line Railway Operator Hospital Investment Private Investment Lithium Carbonate Lithium Electrolyte Lithium Lithium Hydroxide Airport hub Government program Legislation & Regulation Law Firm Federal Government Inspector/Auditor Border complex Politics Port Electric Power Producer

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address