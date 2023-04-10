El Salvador
News

El Salvador confirms awarding of US$400mn Los Chorros construction contract

Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 10, 2023
Tenders Contract Awarded Highways - Roads Widening Works
El Salvador confirms awarding of US$400mn Los Chorros construction contract

El Salvador’s government confirmed it has awarded the construction contract for the US$400mn Los Chorros highway to South Korean company Dongbu Corp, as BNamericas reported at the end of March.

“We have awarded the construction of the project. The company was notified before the Easter holidays,” said public works and transport minister Romeo Rodríguez (in photo) in an interview aired on Youtube.

Seoul-based Dongbu was reportedly the only bidder.

Rodríguez said that under the terms of a loan granted by Korea Eximbank, along with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei), the government was required to pick a Korean company for the works.

“Korea Eximbank lent US$410mn along with Cabei, at 40 years with a 0.15% interest rate and 10-year grace period. It was the most favorable loan that our country has been granted, and that came with certain conditions like [choosing] Korean companies for this project,” he said. “The company is called Dongbu, and it will make a US$372mn investment to develop the biggest infrastructure works in El Salvador’s history.” 

According to the minister, talks with the company will take place this week to start construction, which will take approximately three years.

The supervision contract, however, has still not been awarded and as of Monday, bids had yet to be opened despite it being nearly three months since they were submitted, BNamericas learned from a source close to the process.

The project involves building a viaduct and expanding the Chorros section of highway CA01W to eight lanes on a 15km stretch in the municipalities of Santa Tecla, Colón and San Juan Opico in La Libertad department. The work is divided into three sections although construction is due to be carried out under a single contract.

The project is part of the government's western corridor master plan.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (El Salvador)

El Salvador: Deputies approve the Special Law for the Acquisition and Adjudication of Public Works

El Salvador: Deputies approve the Special Law for the Acquisition and Adjudication of Public Works

The regulation will allow the implementation of a novel process for the acquisition and allocation of construction projects in favor of the populat...

Plenary session of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador endorses tax exemptions for companies that build the Los Chorros viaduct

Plenary session of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador endorses tax exemptions for companies that build the Los...

The parliamentarians want the contracting process to be competitive and guarantee a better reception of works with higher quality, under the incent...

El Salvador launches road maintenance tenders

El Salvador launches road maintenance tenders

The infra priorities El Salvador should focus on

The infra priorities El Salvador should focus on

Construction of Guatemala-El Salvador bridge moves forward

Construction of Guatemala-El Salvador bridge moves forward

Deputies authorize procurement of funds for viaduct and expansion of Los Chorros highway in El Salvador

Deputies authorize procurement of funds for viaduct and expansion of Los Chorros highway in El Salvador

4 companies bid to widen first stretch of El Salvador's Surf City route

4 companies bid to widen first stretch of El Salvador's Surf City route

IDB approves US$40mn in post-hurricane aid for CentAm, Dominican Rep

IDB approves US$40mn in post-hurricane aid for CentAm, Dominican Rep

How Cabei is pushing the electromobility agenda for Central America

How Cabei is pushing the electromobility agenda for Central America

El Salvador govt requests US$414mn public works budget for 2023

El Salvador govt requests US$414mn public works budget for 2023

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: BMI S.A.  (BMI Constructora)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Mexico's Iberdrola asset purchase divides opinions

Mexico's Iberdrola asset purchase divides opinions

The risks, opportunities and trends in Chile's mining sector: Baker McKenzie's view

The risks, opportunities and trends in Chile's mining sector: Baker McKenzie'...

NEW REPORT: Oil & Gas capex 2023

NEW REPORT: Oil & Gas capex 2023

PRIO starts new Brazil drilling campaign

PRIO starts new Brazil drilling campaign

Why Brazil is a premier market for wind power solutions firm Vestas

Why Brazil is a premier market for wind power solutions firm Vestas