Bnamericas

Guatemala power distributors cleared to prepare supply call
Guatemala’s power regulator CNEE approved reference terms for an energy supply call planned by electricity distributors Deorsa and Deocsa, known collectively as Energuate.
The utilities will use the reference terms to draft bidding rules to procure power from May 1 this year to April 30, 2025, at a minimum.
The watchdog also authorized Gadissa to connect the 5MW El Obispo solar distributed generation park and Central Hidroeléctrica Sulin to connect the 2MW San Antonio hydro to Deorsa’s grid.
Honduras’ energy department (SEN) received a delegation of EU officials including European Investment Bank representatives to review projects for possible financing.
“We have sought financing structures for priority projects of this government, such as the Morolica 1 and 2, Los Llanitos and Jicatuyo, or El Tablón dams,” energy secretary Erick Tejada said in a SEN release.
Talks included the implementation of battery energy storage systems to support renewable energies.
Belize Electricity launched bidding to conduct an operational technology cybersecurity assessment.
Expressions of interest and offers are due by March 20 and March 29, respectively, according to procurement information available here and in the Documents box in the top right corner.
