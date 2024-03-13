Honduras , Guatemala and Belize
News

Guatemala power distributors cleared to prepare supply call

Bnamericas
Multilaterals Mini Hydro Tenders Electric Power Distributor Development and Integration Bank Financing Power purchase agreement (PPA) Energy Storage Photovoltaic
Guatemala power distributors cleared to prepare supply call

Guatemala’s power regulator CNEE approved reference terms for an energy supply call planned by electricity distributors Deorsa and Deocsa, known collectively as Energuate.

The utilities will use the reference terms to draft bidding rules to procure power from May 1 this year to April 30, 2025, at a minimum.

The watchdog also authorized Gadissa to connect the 5MW El Obispo solar distributed generation park and Central Hidroeléctrica Sulin to connect the 2MW San Antonio hydro to Deorsa’s grid.

***

Honduras’ energy department (SEN) received a delegation of EU officials including European Investment Bank representatives to review projects for possible financing.

“We have sought financing structures for priority projects of this government, such as the Morolica 1 and 2, Los Llanitos and Jicatuyo, or El Tablón dams,” energy secretary Erick Tejada said in a SEN release.

Talks included the implementation of battery energy storage systems to support renewable energies.

***

Belize Electricity launched bidding to conduct an operational technology cybersecurity assessment.

Expressions of interest and offers are due by March 20 and March 29, respectively, according to procurement information available here and in the Documents box in the top right corner.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Electric Power (Belize)

Fortis budgets US$69mn for Caribbean utilities

Fortis budgets US$69mn for Caribbean utilities

Consortium lands Ecuador hydro contract

Consortium lands Ecuador hydro contract

Year in Review 2012 - Latin America and the Caribbean's natural gas push

Year in Review 2012 - Latin America and the Caribbean's natural gas push

Roundup: Hydro calls, BEL financing, La Rioja shortfall, IDB funds

Roundup: Hydro calls, BEL financing, La Rioja shortfall, IDB funds

Roundup: Tech contract, hydro concession, off-grid service, Ande-Enel deal, Chinese visit

Roundup: Tech contract, hydro concession, off-grid service, Ande-Enel deal, Chinese visit

IDB seeks energy efficiency consultants

IDB seeks energy efficiency consultants

Dominica tops renewable energy index

Dominica tops renewable energy index

Roundup: BEL financing, Adme stats, solar projects

Roundup: BEL financing, Adme stats, solar projects

Bridging the clean energy financing gap (Part 2)

Bridging the clean energy financing gap (Part 2)

Bridging the clean energy financing gap (Part 1)

Bridging the clean energy financing gap (Part 1)

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consorcio CC-P 7MA L3
  • Consorcio CC-P 7MA L3 is a company formed by Autopista Sumapaz S.A.S., ConConcreto Proyectos S.A.S., Constructora ConConcreto S.A. and Procopal S.A. for the execution of the Cor...
  • Company: Grupo Novonor  (Novonor)
  • Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is a Brazilian holding company present with operations in 14 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Per...
  • Company: MS Enertech S.L.  (MS Enertech)
  • Founded in 2006, MS Enertech is a Spanish engineering and consulting company focusing on the power generation and industrial sectors. MS Enertech has a subsidiary in Mexico and ...
  • Company: Bancolombia S.A.  (Bancolombia)
  • Bancolombia, Colombia's largest bank by assets and shareholders' equity, is a full service financial institution offering a broad range of banking products and services – includ...

Latest news

Guatemala power distributors cleared to prepare supply call

Guatemala power distributors cleared to prepare supply call

Piauí state plans US$120mn light rail expansion

Piauí state plans US$120mn light rail expansion

Dividend discord puts Petrobras CEO under political pressure

Dividend discord puts Petrobras CEO under political pressure

Brazil's Vale sees new round of boardroom clashes

Brazil's Vale sees new round of boardroom clashes

Three groups after Bolivian enhanced oil recovery contract

Three groups after Bolivian enhanced oil recovery contract