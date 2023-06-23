How Chile’s Enap plans to spend US$3.5bn in 2023-27
Bnamericas Published: Friday, June 23, 2023
Dredging Joint ventures Refineries Clean Energy Transition Port Storage Terminals Oil Pipelines Logistics / Supply Chains Oil terminals Green Hydrogen Wind Onshore Photovoltaic Capex Gas pipelines Tenders Production Facilities Studies Crude oil industrial Engineering Exploration / Drilling Onshore Wind Production Private Investment Unconventionals Tankers Natural Gas Multi-purpose ports Offshore Wind
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.