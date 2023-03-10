Colombia
Law firm advises against Bogotá metro route change

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 10, 2023
Fajardo Abogados law firm, hired by Metro de Bogotá to analyze a request by President Gustavo Petro to build part of the US$2.7bn line No. 1 underground, said it is legally unfeasible to do so.

The study indicated that building an underground section would require contract changes regarding risk distribution, construction obligations and the financial structure. If Petro wanted to push ahead, a new contract must be signed.

Meanwhile, Bogotá’s mayor Claudia López said construction continues and a contract for line No. 2 is in development.

A 74bn-peso (US$15.7mn) audit contract related to the Canal del Dique restoration received bids from 13 consortiums. Awarding will take place on March 24.

The contract will be valid for seven and a half years and involves supervision of all aspects related to the work, covering 435,000ha and the waterway between Calamar and Cartagena bay.

Works include building a system of locks and gates to prevent the entry of large amounts of sediment.

Infrastructure agency ANI will award in the second week of May a 76bn-peso contract to conserve and improve a 522km section of the La Dorada-Chirguaná rail corridor, plus locomotive maintenance. Other parts of the contract cover emergency care and surveillance.

The corridor connects the interior of the country and the Caribbean coast, crossing the departments of Caldas, Antioquia, Santander and Cesar.

Simultaneously, financial development institution FDN is structuring a 10-year PPP for the corridor, expected to be in place in 1H24.

