Lula bans mining on indigenous lands
As the humanitarian crisis affecting Brazil’s indigenous population makes global headlines, the government is intensifying the fight against illegal mining and has outlawed any related activity in indigenous areas.
Authorities have also blocked unauthorized access to Yanomami territory to cut supply to criminal groups and prevent the spread of diseases.
"[President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva] is using this situation, which is really a sensitive humanitarian issue, to restore the global image of Brazil as a country that defends measures to protect the environment," André Pereira Cesar, a political analyst at Hold Consultoria told BNamericas.
"We will take all measures to remove illegal miners and take care of the Yanomami people. We decided to end the game. The Brazilian government will remove and end mining on any indigenous land from now on," Lula said in a speech.
"I have ordered mining regulator ANM that not even the slightest activity is allowed on indigenous lands. Not even one single exploration is authorized," said Lula.
Malnutrition and high malaria rates among indigenous people are attributed to illegal mining by crime syndicates and the associated environmental destruction and exploitation of communities.
During the recent visit by Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the Fundo Amazônia fund, which was fed by Germany and Norway and overseen by development bank BNDES, was reactivated. Created to finance sustainable projects in the Amazon, the donor countries stopped contributing over a row with former president Jair Bolsonaro over deforestation.
Now, Germany promised 35mn euros (US$37.9mn) for the fund, part of which will be used to ease the indigenous crisis.
Overall, Germany will provide 1.1bn reais (US$216mn) for environmental projects across Brazil.
LEGAL ISSUES
The supreme court ordered an investigation into the humanitarian crisis, which could target Bolsonaro. Authorities will investigate if wrongdoings were committed and just how weakened mechanisms against illegal mining have contributed to the crisis.
"[Supreme court] judge Luís Roberto Barroso decided that the public prosecutor, military prosecutor, the justice and public security ministry and the [federal police’s Roraima state unit] will investigate the possible participation of authorities from the Jair Bolsonaro administration, in theory, in the crimes of genocide, disobedience, breach of secrecy of justice, and environmental crimes related to the life, health and safety of various indigenous communities," according to a supreme court press release.
Bolsonaro, who has been in the US since December 31, denied any wrongdoing via social media and said his administration paid attention to indigenous populations, while illegal mining was a problem long before he assumed office in 2019.
"This decision by the supreme court is yet another point that poses a risk to Bolsonaro's political future, which could even lead to the suspension of his political rights, preventing him from being a candidate in the next presidential elections for example," added Cesar.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
8 LatAm copper projects aimed at satisfying energy transition demand
BNamericas looks at eight copper projects in Latin America that would come into production in 2023 with a view to satisfying the demand of the ener...
Meridian Mining Assays Significant High-Grade Gold Zone of 26.5m @ 4.2g/t Au from 14.0m
This result confirms that the shallowest horizons of the Cabaçal resource area host strong potential for further gold-copper mineralization.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Volta Grande
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Ouro Natividade
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Diamante Santo Inácio
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Agrominerais Aveiro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Capim Grosso
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Vila Nova
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: União
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Ceará (ex Solonopole)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Aripuanã
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Viga Norte
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Vallourec Soluções Tubulares do Brasil S.A. (Vallourec Soluções Tubulares do Brasil)
-
Vallourec & Sumitomo Tubos do Brasil Ltda. (VSB) is a French-Japanese JV formed by French group Vallorec S.A. and Japanese companies Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo...
- Company: LOTS Group Latin America
-
LOTS Group is an international logistics and technology company born in Sweden. Its subsidiary for Latin America has an office in São Paulo, Brazil and one in Santiago, Chile. P...
- Company: Umicore Brasil Ltda. (Umicore Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Lafaete Locação de Equipamentos (Lafaete Locação)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Kinross Brasil Mineração S.A. (Kinross Brasil Mineração)
-
Kinross Brasil Mineração S.A. is the local subsidiary of Canada's Kinross Gold Corp. The company began operations as a Kinross subsidiary in 2005 and is headquartered in the mun...
- Company: Cedro Mineração Ltda. (Cedro Mineração)
-
Cedro Mineração is a Brazilian mining company specialized in the extraction, processing and commercialization of iron ore. Cedro was founded in 2018 and in 2020 it acquired the ...
- Company: JV Meridian Mineração Jaburi S.A. - Orosur Mining (JV Meridian Mineração Jaburi - Orosur Mining)
-
Meridian Jaburi Mining SA - Orosur Mining JV is a joint venture between Meridian Jaburi Mining SA and Orosur Mining Inc. for the implementation of the Ariquemes project, which i...
- Company: Brazil Iron Ltd. (Brazil Iron Mineração)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...