Medellín mayor calls for EPM rate freeze
Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), Colombia's largest multi-utility company, could freeze electricity, water and gas rates under a plan proposed by Medellín mayor Daniel Quintero.
In an open letter to President Gustavo Petro, Quintero, who is also EPM's chairman, requested authorization to cap prices as part of efforts to curb inflation.
“As leaders, it is increasingly difficult to sleep peacefully when we see how the cost of living has risen for our citizens: supermarket bills have doubled, gasoline does not stop rising and public services have irrational prices. Making ends meet is increasingly difficult for families, especially the poorest," Quintero said in the letter, which was also published on social media.
If approved, the move would impact consumers in 10 departments, in addition to San Andrés and Providencia islands.
Quintero's request follows the publication of a draft decree earlier this month in which Petro proposed to assume control of public service regulators Creg and Cra.
The move, which would allow Petro to fulfill a promise to reduce energy and water bills for final consumers, has been widely criticized by utilities, industry groups and sector analysts.
On Wednesday, Medellín-based power company Celsia said its capital expansion plans were on standby because of "regulatory and intervention risks."
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Who's winning Latin America's green hydrogen race?
BNamericas takes a look at the region's hydrogen plans and its growing pilot project pipeline.
Using LatAm’s ‘unloved’ power grid electrons in green ammonia production
BNamericas talks with Joel Moser, CEO of US-headquartered energy transition project developer First Ammonia, about developments in Latin America an...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Ambalema photovoltaic plant - Phase I
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Talasa project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Atrato Bajo basin hydroelectric project (CAB) (Talasa project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Atrato basin and Río Grande hydroelectric project (CARG)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Atrato Alto basin hydroelectric project (CAA) (Talasa project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Apolo thermoelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Sol de Gamarrita photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Beta wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Alpha wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Innercol I thermoelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: La Unión S.A.S. E.S.P. (La Unión)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: PROINSA S.A.S
- Company: Consultec Ingeniería y Construcción S.A.S. (Consultec Ingeniería y Construcción)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Renovatio Eco Solutions SAS
- Company: Embajada de Canadá en Colombia / Canadian Embassy - Colombia
-
The Canadian Embassy in Colombia provides consular services to Canadian citizens such as passport applications, citizenship tests, notarial services, among others. The mission a...
- Company: Consorcio Energía Solar - J.E Jaimes - ISA
-
Consorcio Energía Solar - JE Jaimes - ISA is a company formed by JE Jaimes Ingenieros SA, Interconexión Eléctrica SAESP, and Energía Solar for the execution of the Guayepo Photo...
- Company: Univergy Solar Colombia
- Company: Abo Wind Renovables Colombia S.A.S. (Abo Wind Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Solargreen S.A.S. (Solargreen)
-
Solargreen S.A.S., the Colombian branch of the Spanish Group Solaer established in 2015 in Medellín, is aimed at the development of photovoltaic projects, including feasibility ...