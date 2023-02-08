Mexico's Maya train faces new legal obstacle
A new court order threatens to halt construction of the fifth stretch of Mexico’s Maya train, which runs 121km from Cancún international airport to Tulum in Quintana Roo state.
On Tuesday, environmentalist organization Sélvame del Tren claimed that a district judge in Yucatán state had granted it a new suspension to stop all deforestation works on the northern and southern sections of the project, which has been underway since last year.
However, that claim is "absolutely false," national tourism board Fonatur spokesperson Fernando Vázquez was reported as saying by news agency EFE on Wednesday, adding that “the Maya train is totally legal.”
“It is absolutely false the claim that the works on stretch five have been definitively suspended," he said.”
“It has also the permits and authorizations for the change of land use,” Vázquez said, underlining that there was no obstacle to continuing construction.
Several other suspensions have been granted to NGOs to stop works on the rail project. However, the Mexican government has so far managed to continue construction by using a range of different legal tactics.
One of the most recent moves by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration was to declare the Maya train project a matter of national security, allowing it to overturn several injunctions.
Environmentalists claim the project lacks all the necessary permits and that it will cause negative environmental impacts. Fonatur presented the environmental impact study (EIS) for the stretch in early May, but works had already started three months prior.
Fonatur assigned 30.4bn pesos (US$1.6bn) to defense ministry Sedena to continue the works. The ministry then contracted ICA, Mota-Engil and Azvindi to build the stretch.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Two big Mexico water projects set to make a splash this year
They involve the third aqueduct to serve the city of Querétaro and the Tunal II dam in Durango state.
Mexico’s 2023 elections: What’s at stake?
Gubernatorial elections will take place in two key states with mining and heavy industry and could set the stage for next year's presidential elect...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Family medicine unit 6 offices + 3 with continuous medical care in the town of Chemuyil, municipality of Tulum, q. roo.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Creation of a mixing center on cd. juarez, chihuahua
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Construction of a mixing center in the umae he cmn, Puebla.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: New FMU, 20 family medicine clinics + 10 family specialist nurses with continuous medical care, in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Post-production support center for indigenous and Afro-descendant cinema la albarrada (capp)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Construction of the regional emergency care center in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Quintana Roo.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Comprehensive waste management project in the northern area of the Olmec region of Veracruz
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Jeca Railway Corporación, S.A. de C.V.
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Inelectra México S.A. de C.V. (Inelectra México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Ingeniería Topográfica Bersa S.A. de C.V. (Ingeniería Topográfica Bersa)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: CGAL S.A. de CV. (CGAL)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Samson Control S.A. de C.V. (Samson Control México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Técnicas Especiales para la Construcción, S.A. de C.V. (Tecsa)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Constructora de Proyectos Viales de México, S.A. de C.V. - Obrascón Huarte Lain, S.A.
-
Constructora de Proyectos Viales de México, SA de CV - Obrascón Huarte Lain, SA is a company formed by Constructora de Proyectos Viales de México, SA de CV, and Obrascón Huarte ...
- Company: Grupo Constructor Transportieren S.A. de C.V. (Grupo Constructor Transportieren (GCT))
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: URS Corporation México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Aecom México)
-
URS Corporation México is the Mexican subsidiary of AECOM, an international infrastructure consulting company. With a presence in the country since the 1950s and a permanent off...