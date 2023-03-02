Mexico
Mexico's Puebla state said to have large lithium potential

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 02, 2023
Mexico’s Puebla state leads lithium prospects, according to a report by two NGOs, based on data by geological service SGM.

However, the country’s only exploitation project, Sonora Lithium, is in Sonora and operated by China’s Ganfeng Lithium.

Of the 17 areas where SGM carried out lithium prospecting between September 2021 and December 2022, Puebla registered the highest number of samples, 307 from 17 localities, according to a report by MiningWatch Canada and the Mexican network of people affected by mining (REMA).

San Luis Potosí registered 282 samples, Oaxaca 256, Zacatecas 228, and Sonora 171, according to SGM data cited in the report.

Of the total number of Puebla samples, seven came from rock and 300 from clay, while 133 Oaxaca, 94 Sonora and 52 Sinaloa samples came from rock.

The report highlighted that lithium is mainly extracted from brine, hard rocks and sedimentary rocks. Clay lithium deposits are more expensive to develop than brine ones, which exist mainly in Chile and Argentina.

Reserved information

“If this [SGM] study identifies the existence of economically viable lithium deposits for its extraction, the process would imply requesting mining assignments for those areas, passing LitioMx the administration of these,” the NGOs said.

State company LitioMx was founded last year.

In August 2021, the finance ministry approved 49.3mn pesos (US$2.72mn) for a SGM lithium investment program through 2022, including prospecting.

The NGO report said SGM classified definitive or partial results on lithium prospecting as "reserved information" for five years. SGM said, however, that “inland clayey sediments were identified at all sites,” when asked about the types of reservoirs.

Prime Mining Corp. announces assay results from drilling located outside of the current resource areas, indicating significant...

Senators from both parties in the US want to impose a 25% tariff on some Mexican steel products, claiming imports are rising to unsustainable levels.

