Puerto Rico has launched the third tranche of its renewable energy and storage procurement process, part of broader plans to reinforce power supply and wean the island off fossil fuels.

The goal is to procure 500MW of renewable power capacity and 250MW of storage, regulator PREB said in a statement.

It added that a stakeholder webinar would be held on February 17. More information, in Spanish, can be seen here.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, fossil fuel-fired power plants generated about 97% of Puerto Rico's electricity from July 2021 to June 2022. Natural gas fueled about 43%, petroleum about 37%, and the island's one coal-fired power plant about 17%.

Authorities have mandated that renewables must account for 20% of power generation in 2022, 40% by 2025, 60% by 2040 and 100% by 2050.