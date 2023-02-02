Puerto Rico
News

Puerto Rico opens renewable energy, storage tender

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 02, 2023
Natural Gas Generation Tidal/Wave energy Onshore Wind Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Offshore Wind Biomass Wind Fossil fuels Thermo Fuel oils Renewable Solar Coal Generation Geothermal Combined cycle Thermosolar CSP
Puerto Rico opens renewable energy, storage tender

Puerto Rico has launched the third tranche of its renewable energy and storage procurement process, part of broader plans to reinforce power supply and wean the island off fossil fuels. 

The goal is to procure 500MW of renewable power capacity and 250MW of storage, regulator PREB said in a statement.

It added that a stakeholder webinar would be held on February 17. More information, in Spanish, can be seen here

According to the US Energy Information Administration, fossil fuel-fired power plants generated about 97% of Puerto Rico's electricity from July 2021 to June 2022. Natural gas fueled about 43%, petroleum about 37%, and the island's one coal-fired power plant about 17%.

Authorities have mandated that renewables must account for 20% of power generation in 2022, 40% by 2025, 60% by 2040 and 100% by 2050.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Puerto Rico)

Puerto Rico steps up renewables push

Puerto Rico steps up renewables push

The second bid round involves the tendering of 500MW of generation capacity and 250MW of battery storage capacity.

Central America, Caribbean energy watch

Central America, Caribbean energy watch

BNamericas provides a roundup of briefs from Guatemala, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Guyana.

Arclight launches Infinigen renewables platform

Arclight launches Infinigen renewables platform

Burns & McDonnell Boosts Renewable Power Capabilities in Puerto Rico

Burns & McDonnell Boosts Renewable Power Capabilities in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican Engineers to Lead Phase 2 - Site Suitability Study for Small Modular Reactors and Microreactors in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican Engineers to Lead Phase 2 - Site Suitability Study for Small Modular Reactors and Microreactors in Pue...

Enphase Energy and Power Solar Grow Battery Systems Partnership in Puerto Rico

Enphase Energy and Power Solar Grow Battery Systems Partnership in Puerto Rico

Watchdog takes reins of Puerto Rico renewable energy call

Watchdog takes reins of Puerto Rico renewable energy call

Sonnedix agrees to sell its Puerto Rico solar operations to ArcLight’s Infinigen platform

Sonnedix agrees to sell its Puerto Rico solar operations to ArcLight’s Infinigen platform

AEE announces millionaire investment for the generating fleet of the electrical system during the next three months

AEE announces millionaire investment for the generating fleet of the electrical system during the next three months

How Wärtsilä is leveraging energy transition opportunities in the Caribbean

How Wärtsilä is leveraging energy transition opportunities in the Caribbean

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Puerto Rico)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: RG Engineering, Inc.  (RG Engineering)
  • RG Engineering Inc. is a Puerto Rican company engaged in offering manufacturing, mechanics, electricity, construction, consulting and design services for energy industry in Puer...
  • Company: Ecoeléctrica, L.P.  (EcoEléctrica)
  • Puerto Rico's Ecoeléctrica, L.P. (EcoEléctrica), a subsidiary of Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa, is a natural gas power generation company, in operation since 2000. It has a 540MW c...

Latest news

How Chile's net zero quest could turn it into a decarbonization pioneer

How Chile's net zero quest could turn it into a decarbonization pioneer

EP Petroecuador to buy diesel through public tender

EP Petroecuador to buy diesel through public tender

YPFB to sell 4.7Mm3 of fuels to productive and service sectors

YPFB to sell 4.7Mm3 of fuels to productive and service sectors

Frontera details US$385-455mn capital spending plan

Frontera details US$385-455mn capital spending plan

Puerto Rico opens renewable energy, storage tender

Puerto Rico opens renewable energy, storage tender