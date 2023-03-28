US authorities are set to make Mexico a “final offer” on the energy trade dispute between the countries before moving to an independent dispute settlement panel under the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement that could lead to sanctions against the Latin American nation.

Sources involved in the ongoing talks to have Mexico roll back its restrictive energy sector policy and regulatory changes said that the ultimatum will come from the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) in the coming weeks, Reuters reported.

Trade Representative Katherine Tai has suggested that the dispute could be escalated, according to the news agency.

"We are engaging with Mexico on specific and concrete steps that Mexico must take to address the concerns set out in our consultations request. This is still very much a live issue," Tai was cited as saying by Reuters.

News of the US ultimatum comes after months of negotiations in which Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration has remained firm on its plan to have public utility CFE control most of the country's energy market, allegedly discriminating against international firms.

Both Canada and the US agree that this policy is a violation of the three countries’ USMCA deal, which went into effect in 2020.

Economy minister Raquel Buenrostro, who is leading the consultations on the part of the Mexican government, said at an event that the negotiations are continuing with a “cordial” tone and that three of the four blocks of discussions have already been resolved.

"When we began to review the problem, we found that it was divided into four blocks: diesel and sulfur, procedures and the operational issue of a pipeline and the electricity industry law …. Of these four blocks, three were irrelevant – they were administrative procedures to which a solution was put to the US to be able to release them,” she said.

Nevertheless, the US has been entitled to call for a dispute settlement panel since early October, said Buenrostro.

If the controversy does go to a panel and it rules in favor of the US and Canada, the two nations could impose retaliatory tariffs on Mexican goods.

The consultations under USMCA were initiated by the US, with Canada joining shortly afterward in 2022 in response to a controversial set of regulatory policies in Mexico. In particular, the countries took issue with a 2021 amendment to Mexico’s electric power industry law (LIE) that prioritizes the dispatch of electric power generated by CFE, regardless of the cost.

