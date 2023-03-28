Mexico and United States
News

US to make 'final offer' in USMCA energy dispute with Mexico – report

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Onshore Wind Mini Hydro Hydro Dam Combined cycle Natural Gas Generation Coal Generation Fuel oils Offshore Wind Legal issues / Legal Advice Biomass Wind Photovoltaic Geothermal
US to make 'final offer' in USMCA energy dispute with Mexico – report

US authorities are set to make Mexico a “final offer” on the energy trade dispute between the countries before moving to an independent dispute settlement panel under the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement that could lead to sanctions against the Latin American nation.

Sources involved in the ongoing talks to have Mexico roll back its restrictive energy sector policy and regulatory changes said that the ultimatum will come from the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) in the coming weeks, Reuters reported.

Trade Representative Katherine Tai has suggested that the dispute could be escalated, according to the news agency.

"We are engaging with Mexico on specific and concrete steps that Mexico must take to address the concerns set out in our consultations request. This is still very much a live issue," Tai was cited as saying by Reuters.

News of the US ultimatum comes after months of negotiations in which Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration has remained firm on its plan to have public utility CFE control most of the country's energy market, allegedly discriminating against international firms.

Both Canada and the US agree that this policy is a violation of the three countries’ USMCA deal, which went into effect in 2020.

Economy minister Raquel Buenrostro, who is leading the consultations on the part of the Mexican government, said at an event that the negotiations are continuing with a “cordial” tone and that three of the four blocks of discussions have already been resolved. 

"When we began to review the problem, we found that it was divided into four blocks: diesel and sulfur, procedures and the operational issue of a pipeline and the electricity industry law …. Of these four blocks, three were irrelevant – they were administrative procedures to which a solution was put to the US to be able to release them,” she said.

Nevertheless, the US has been entitled to call for a dispute settlement panel since early October, said Buenrostro. 

If the controversy does go to a panel and it rules in favor of the US and Canada, the two nations could impose retaliatory tariffs on Mexican goods.

The consultations under USMCA were initiated by the US, with Canada joining shortly afterward in 2022 in response to a controversial set of regulatory policies in Mexico. In particular, the countries took issue with a 2021 amendment to Mexico’s electric power industry law (LIE) that prioritizes the dispatch of electric power generated by CFE, regardless of the cost.

ALSO READ: Major US trade groups ask Biden to escalate Mexican energy dispute

ALSO READ: Spotlight: Mexican renewable projects and the USMCA dispute

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Vestas helping green hydrogen winds of change blow across Latin America

Vestas helping green hydrogen winds of change blow across Latin America

BNamericas talks with Anders Tuxen, Vestas concept lead for hydrogen and Power-to-X, and with Vestas Latin America sales director Andrés Gismondi.  

Mexican energy regulator issues several new permits

Mexican energy regulator issues several new permits

CRE issued three power generation permits as well as approving several permit requests in the oil and gas sector.

Pemex posts Q3 loss, but refining output grows

Pemex posts Q3 loss, but refining output grows

Mexico hydrocarbons watch: New CNH head, oil output, hydrogen plant

Mexico hydrocarbons watch: New CNH head, oil output, hydrogen plant

Halliburton readies global buildout amid LatAm demand uptick

Halliburton readies global buildout amid LatAm demand uptick

Mexico hydrocarbons watch: New Pemex refining targets, Hokchi share purchase

Mexico hydrocarbons watch: New Pemex refining targets, Hokchi share purchase

A deep dive into energy transition opportunities for Latin America

A deep dive into energy transition opportunities for Latin America

Key takeaways from Latin America hydrogen event H2LAC 2022

Key takeaways from Latin America hydrogen event H2LAC 2022

Mexican lawmakers pass 2023 revenue budget with US$68/b oil estimate

Mexican lawmakers pass 2023 revenue budget with US$68/b oil estimate

Mexican competition watchdog criticizes overreach by energy regulator

Mexican competition watchdog criticizes overreach by energy regulator

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Hokchi field
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo Cemza  (Cemza)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Secadero Petróleo y Gas, S.A. de C.V.
  • Secadero Petróleo y Gas, S.A. de C.V. is a consortium formed by the Mexican E&P company Grupo R Exploración y Producción, S.A. and Constructora y Arrendadora México. The pair of...
  • Company: SSA México S.A. de C.V.  (SSA México)
  • SSA México S.A. de C.V., the local unit of US-based port operator SSA Marine Inc., offers cargo-handling and related services for the movement and storage of various types of ca...
  • Company: Pemex Logística
  • Pemex Logística is a subsidiary of Mexico's state-run oil company. It was established in 2015 as part of Pemex's restructuring, which also created another four subsidiaries. The...

Latest news

Spotlight: The infra works in Dominican Republic's Cabo Rojo tourism initiative

Spotlight: The infra works in Dominican Republic's Cabo Rojo tourism initiative

Indigenous movements push for Lasso impeachment

Indigenous movements push for Lasso impeachment

Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way

Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way

Amid green hydrogen push, Chile issues electrolyzer call

Amid green hydrogen push, Chile issues electrolyzer call

Colombia publishes new rules for renewable power contracts

Colombia publishes new rules for renewable power contracts