Paraguay
Paraguay’s PPP agenda affected by debt problems, political shakeup

Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 27, 2023
Elections Government program Investment Financing Public-private partnership (PPP) Public Investment Interest Rates Private Investment Politics
Corruption allegations against Paraguay's political leadership could affect the country’s PPP agenda, while a mechanism the public works ministry (MOPC) and banks implemented to finance public works is deemed increasingly unsustainable. 

The US Treasury sanctioned former president Horacio Cartes and vice president Hugo Velázquez over alleged bribery and other acts of corruption, just months before the April 30 general elections.

The move re-opened a rift within the ruling Colorado party, whose factions are loyal to Cartes or President Mario Abdo. 

Abdo was quick to respond to the sanctions, saying he already highlighted Cartes’ links with corruption during the December 18 primaries, where Cartes ally Santiago Peña won against Arnoldo Wiens, who’s close to Abdo. 

Both Cartes and Velázquez were already targeted by US authorities in August, leading the latter to drop out of the presidential race.

Cartes’ allies questioned the veracity of the accusations, but the country’s public prosecutor requested US Treasury reports regarding the investigation.

Paraguay’s current PPP framework was developed and implemented during the Cartes administration, while Abdo’s government has also created an ambitious PPP agenda, though some tenders won’t launch before the next presidential term starts on August 15.

Analysts warned political scandals could put off investors

DEBT WOES

Meanwhile, the public works ministry has incurred a US$300mn debt with banks that are financing public works contracts through a debt reassignment mechanism in which contractors transfer the right to charge for work certificates to local banks.

However, the ministry must reimburse the banks, but firms claim the mechanism is no longer sustainable, as banks are discounting interest from the payments for work certificates at rates contractors can’t work with. The Heroes del Chaco bridge and the coastal defense works at Pilar city are key works at risk of being halted due to the issue. 

“By repurchasing the credit rights from contractors, banks have funded public works, enabling the Paraguayan ministry of public works to pursue its PPP agenda. These structures are standard to project financing, for which lenders provide upfront liquidity and assume credit risks of the offtaker,” Vincent Detilleux, analyst at Moody’s Investors Service told BNamericas when asked about the risk the debt situation could pose for Paraguay’s PPP ambitions. 

EBY studies cooperation with an important Taiwanese group to promote electromobility

Paraguay increases rate of investment in infrastructure in 2022

Through the end of August the public works ministry has spent US$391mn on works, 17% more than in the first eight months of 2021.

Southern Cone infra and water watch

Heatwaves turning into new climate risk for infrastructure

Paraguay's new public works minister makes continuity and contractor debt priorities

Paraguay's public works minister resigns to join presidential race

LatAm's weight in Spanish construction firms' portfolios

Paraguay launches tender for operation of bus routes in Asunción

Paraguay receives 21 bids for works on neighborhood roads

IDB, Green Climate Fund to Promote E-Mobility in Latin American and Caribbean Cities

Caribbean ICT watch

Two big Mexico water projects set to make a splash this year

Argentina awards 90MW of transmission priority dispatch to 5 renewable projects

Paraguay's PPP agenda affected by debt problems, political shakeup

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

