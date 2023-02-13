Brazil’s installed electric power capacity surpassed 190GW in January, according to watchdog Aneel.

Of this total, 83.4% of plants are supplied by sustainable sources with low greenhouse gas emissions.

Hydroelectric power remains the main energy source, accounting for about 55% of total potency. Most of the largest agents in terms of installed power capacity are hydro plant operators.

Norte Energia, which owns the 11.2GW Belo Monte plant (pictured), tops the list. The consortium’s main shareholder is Eletrobras (49%), which was privatized last year.

Eletrobras subsidiaries Companhia Hidrelétrica do São Francisco (Chesf), Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil (Eletronorte) and Furnas come next, with 10.5GW, 9.89GW and 9.40GW, respectively.

The fifth largest agent, Eletrobras’ 7GW Itaipu binacional joint undertaking with Paraguay, was excluded from the privatization. Now controlled by federal company ENBPar, Itaipu operates a hydroelectric plant. Paraguay owns the other 7GW.

Federal oil firm Petrobras has 5.8GW of installed capacity, basically based on thermal power.

Part of China Three Gorges Corporation, Rio Paraná Energia holds the concessions of the Jupiá and Ilha Solteira hydro plants, totaling 4.9GW.

Engie Brasil Energia is the eighth largest power generator in the country, with 4.4GW, mostly from hydro power.

Closing the top 10 list are Energia Sustentável do Brasil and Santo Antônio Energia, which operate the Jirau (3.75GW) and Santo Anônimo (3.57GW) hydro plants, in Rondônia state. Eletrobras and Engie hold 40% each of Energia Sustentável do Brasil’s shares, while the former also owns a 72.3% stake in Santo Antônio Energia.

A total of 10.3GW of power capacity is expected to begin commercial operations in Brazil in 2023. Of that total, 4.9GW will be wind and 4.1GW centralized solar power, plus 906MW thermoelectric, 247MW biomass and 139MW hydro power.