Why Sergipe state is gaining prominence in Brazil’s energy market

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Sergipe state in the northeast region of Brazil is set for major energy industry development in the coming years due to the start of operations at the 1.5GW Porto de Sergipe I plant

The US$1.74bn plant forms part of Latin America’s largest LNG-to-power project and is operated by Celse. 

President Jair Bolsonaro attended the opening ceremony on Monday. 

The plant includes Brazil’s first private regasification terminal and has become a symbol of the Novo Mercado de Gás (new gas market) program to open the market and state-run oil giant Petrobras’ asset sales.   

Porto de Sergipe I will work with imported LNG for now, but there are expectations that it could eventually take advantage of the vast gas resources that have been discovered in the state’s deep waters.   

Earlier this year Petrobras started a production test of the Farfan discovery, located in the deepwater BM-SEAL-11 block in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin. It has also made other discoveries in the region and plans to install a platform with capacity to produce 100,000b/d in the area by 2024, according to its latest investment plan.    

“Sergipe is becoming one of the main natural gas poles in Brazil. The state has the potential to deliver 20Mm3/d [million cubic meters per day] around 80km off the coast, which corresponds to the capacity of the Brazil-Bolivia pipeline [Gasbol],” said energy minister Bento Albuquerque at the opening ceremony.  

ExxonMobil, together with partners Enauta and Murphy, plans to start exploration activities in the region by 2021. The companies intend to drill wells to confirm the potential of the nine blocks they operate in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin, which could create future synergies with the US firm’s discoveries in Guyana.   

There are also onshore and shallow waters production initiatives in Sergipe, reaching total output of 11,703boe/d in June from 13 fields.

Data from oil and gas regulator ANP shows the state has 4mn m3 of oil and 504Mm3d of gas in proven, probable and possible reserves (3P) offshore, in addition to 26.9Mm3d of oil and 854Mm3d of gas of 3P reserves onshore.

Most of Brazil’s oil and gas output has historically come from the Campos and Santos basins, in the southeast, meaning production growth in the northeast would change the country’s energy market dynamics.  

To take advantage the opportunities, Sergipe was one of the first states to advance on regulations updates in order to adapt local rules to the opening of the natural gas market for private investors. The region has therefore the potential to attract industries looking for cheaper natural gas, as an outcome of stronger market competition.   

Petrobras has already begun to move as it closed a lease agreement with Unigel for its Sergipe-based fertilizer plant earlier this month. Experts believe more investors could be interested in developing fertilizer projects in the state.   

New pipelines could be built to connect the Porto de Sergipe regasification terminal to other states in the northeast region. Currently, only 5% of Brazilian municipalities are supplied by pipelines

Proposed new legislation for the gas market includes allowing companies to build new pipelines via authorizations instead of the current requirement of a concession contract. There is expectation that congress could vote on the bill in the coming weeks. 

