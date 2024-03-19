Spotlight: The 2024 business plans of Brazil's major project finance players
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Photovoltaic Licensing & Concessions Commercial Bank Investment Bank Railway Operator Other (Infrastructure Operators) Public-private partnership (PPP) Highway Operator Development and Integration Bank Financing Onshore Wind Logistics / Supply Chains Transmission Lines Project Finance Highways - Roads Privatization State Government Water utilities Tenders Capex Federal Government Water and Sewage Company
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.