Uruguay's state-run telco Antel is more dominant than ever, while fiber optics networks and the number of landlines continue to grow, according to 2022 data regulator Ursec just released.

The leading operators generated 18.2bn pesos (US$470mn) in revenues related to data and internet transmission services in 2022, compared to 18.1bn pesos in 2021. Last year’s second half was weaker, though.

Antel's mobile market share grew, as the company could attract clients from rivals for a fourth consecutive quarter.

Uruguay is planning a 5G auction for April 28, but players vowed to legally challenge aspects like the reservations of one of the three blocs for Antel.

BNamericas takes a look at the most important market data.

MOBILE

Some 6,950 antennas were in operation nationwide, with 126 added during the year. Nearly a third of the antennas was in Montevideo department. Antel owned 46%, Claro 28% and Movistar 26%.

Of the total, around 1,830 antennas were for 2G, 2,500 for 3G and 2,610 for 4G. Antel’s 4G antennas market share is 50%.

According to Ursec, nearly 94% of the country is covered by 4G services.

Overall, Uruguay registered 6.24mn unique mobile accesses (including M2M), following an increase of around 376,000.

Ursec registered 4.74mn subscribers, with Antel accounting for 49%, followed by Telefónica and Claro with 30% and 21%.

Around 58% of the country's mobile base comprised postpaid users, the regulator said.

FIXED BROADBAND

Fixed broadband subscriptions reached almost 1.14mn, some 35,000 more than in 2021, of which 87% used fiber. DSL cables and other types of technologies accounted for 6% each. Figures refer both to corporate and residential customers.

Antel served 99% of the subscribers, while Enalur, Movistar and Telstar served the rest.

Last year, 12,234km of fiber networks were in operation, 96km more than in 2021. Over a third of the total is concentrated in Montevideo, Canelones and Maldonado departments.

Source: Ursec

PAY-TV AND FIXED TELEPHONY

Pay-TV subscriptions continued to drop, to 573,000 compared to 607,000 the year before. The drop started in late 2020.

DirecTV led the market with 30% of all subscribers, followed by others with 25%, Bersabel (8%), Tractoral (7%) and Riselco and Monte Cablevideo, with 6% each, among others.

Nearly 53% of all pay-TV accesses were via coaxial cable and 45% via satellite. The remainder used the multichannel multipoint distribution service.

The number of fixed telephony subscribers grew to 1.26mn, up from 1.23mn. Uruguay is among the few markets in Latin America where this service continues to grow, albeit mostly due to corporate customers and on the back of fiber expansion.

Of total accesses, 81% were via fiber (IP telephony).