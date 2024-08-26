How Brazil is getting ready to auction waterway, port contracts
Bnamericas Published: Monday, August 26, 2024
Public-private partnership (PPP) Public Investment Regulator Port Fluvial Port authorities Investment Dredging Capex Inland Port Project Finance Oil terminals Waterways Multi-purpose ports Concessions Port Operator Private Investment Canal Tenders Logistics / Supply Chains Federal Government Other (Infrastructure Operators)
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.