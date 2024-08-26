Brazil
Q&A

How Brazil is getting ready to auction waterway, port contracts

Bnamericas Published: Monday, August 26, 2024
Public-private partnership (PPP) Public Investment Regulator Port Fluvial Port authorities Investment Dredging Capex Inland Port Project Finance Oil terminals Waterways Multi-purpose ports Concessions Port Operator Private Investment Canal Tenders Logistics / Supply Chains Federal Government Other (Infrastructure Operators)

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address