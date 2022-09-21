How Brazilian infra firm Construtora Elevação plans to expand
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Privatization Construction Contractor Company Investment Economics Onshore Wind Solar Thermosolar CSP Photovoltaic Private Investment Licensing & Concessions Engineering Contractor Company Offshore Wind EPC Contractor Company Public Investment Politics Wind Other (Infrastructure Operators) Elections Water and Sewage Company
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.