How German rail firm Deutsche Bahn grows its Brazilian logistics footprint
A logistics and green energy agreement between the engineering and consulting unit of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) and Brazilian logistics firm Grão-Pará Maranhão (GPM) involves 3bn euros (US$3.2bn) for the Alcântara port terminal in Maranhão state, a rail and a green hydrogen production park.
BNamericas talks to Niko Warbanoff, CEO of DB ECO Group, which oversees engineering and consulting operations, about the Brazilian project and DB’s involvement.
BNamericas: How does the partnership with Grão-Pará Maranhão work?
Warbanoff: The Alcântara port terminal is a new integrated logistics solution that is being developed in Brazil.
Comprising a deep-water port and a private rail, the 520km EF-317, it will not only facilitate efficient transport of commodities but also reduce emissions and produce green hydrogen.
Under the current agreement, the partners will collaborate on project structuring and development, as well as preparation for the operational phase.
DB Engineering & Consulting (DB E&C), as part of DB ECO Group, is contributing its expertise in project development, engineering and consulting in the field of rail and mobility with the highest degree of system understanding.
As DB E&C is an entity of German rail and logistics company Deutsche Bahn, it is ideally positioned to share more than 180 years of DB’s world-renowned insights with clients around the globe. For example, the rail infrastructure will be operated under an open access model, which Deutsche Bahn has perfected over its long existence.
BNamericas: Are other partners or companies involved?
Warbanoff: Besides DB E&C and developer Grão-Pará Maranhão the agreement includes Brazilian company Sysfer, with which we have successfully collaborated on previous projects.
Our negotiations with other strong national and international players have reached an advanced level; this will help us achieve a robust project configuration.
BNamericas: What is the investment projection and the project schedule? Do you have all the licenses?
Warbanoff: At the end of 2021, GPM obtained authorization for project development from the federal government under the authorization law.
The estimated capex for the port, rail, energy and green hydrogen production park is 3bn euros. Of that, about 1.8bn euros is planned for the sustainable rail system. The next step is conducting detailed studies for obtaining the environmental licenses. Construction start is planned for mid-2024.
BNamericas: Where will the funds come from?
Warbanoff: This is a privately funded project. Strong international players are interested in making equity investments.
BNamericas: How does Deutsche Bahn operate in Brazil? What are the areas of interest and does the company have expansion plans?
Warbanoff: DB Engineering & Consulting is the only Deutsche Bahn subsidiary operating in Brazil and has been providing DB expertise to local public and private clients since 2012.
We see growing interest in areas in which we have solid experience like digitization and zero and low emissions projects. Clients also value our solid experience in rail infrastructure maintenance and engineering for the planned expansions and improvements of the Brazilian network.
To support our clients, we work with a local team of experts, which might be complemented by international expertise, depending on the specific project requirements. We see growing interest in the development of rail projects and are therefore growing our presence in Brazil and Latin America.
Specifically in Brazil, the recent extension of concession contracts for cargo transport operations and the authorization law have brought up several interesting business opportunities, like this project.
BNamericas: What are the aspects that attract Deutsche Bahn's interest?
Warbanoff: We believe that with the coming investment cycle stemming from the renewal of concessions, Brazilian rail operators are looking at stepping up the quality of operations.
Our assessment was confirmed by strong Brazilian presence at the world’s leading trade fair for transportation systems, Innotrans 2022 in Berlin, and the many clients we met there. Brazil is the biggest market in Latin America. We believe that the DB ECO Group, including DB E&C, can contribute to a strong rail system in Brazil and add value to our clients’ operations.
BNamericas: Would you like to add something?
Warbanoff: DB E&C has executed more than 25 projects in Brazil since 2012.
We have implemented important government transport plans like Rio de Janeiro state’s strategic cargo transport plan, called PELC-RJ, 2015, and São Paulo’s macrometropolis master plan (PAM-TL, 2018). In the private sector, we have done projects for most operators, involving passenger and cargo transport.
For mining company Vale, we have worked on the power shift program, which analyzes the feasibility of alternatives to propulsion technologies (electrification), making a significant contribution to climate protection. We are also proud to contribute to the development of the rail sector by offering a postgraduate course in systems management, on behalf of transport confederation CNT.
