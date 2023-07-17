Paraná's ambitious plans: Privatization, concessions and PPPs to revolutionize public services
Bnamericas Published: Monday, July 17, 2023
Investment Public Investment Licensing & Concessions Widening Works Highway Operator Public-private partnership (PPP) Capex Politics Water and Sewage Company Electric Power Producer Project Finance Water utilities Paving Works Privatization Private Investment Highways - Roads State Government Electric Power Distributor Logistics / Supply Chains Other (Infrastructure Operators)
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.