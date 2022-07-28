Rio de Janeiro bets on PPPs, concessions to reshape public transport
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, July 28, 2022
Licensing & Concessions Public-private partnership (PPP) Railway Operator Private Investment Passenger transport Other (Infrastructure Operators) Privatization Public Investment Local Government Financing Project Finance Logistics / Supply Chains Light rail / Interurban train Bus rapid transit (BRT) system Investment Economics Capex
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.