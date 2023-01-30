BlueFloat steps up Colombia offshore wind foray
Spain's BlueFloat Energy is pushing ahead with plans to develop three large-scale wind farms off Colombia's northern coast as it seeks to become a key player in the Andean country's clean energy transition, a company executive told BNamericas.
The most advanced project is the 500MW Vientos Alisios farm in Barranquilla, the first Colombian offshore wind initiative to have pre-feasibility status approved, according to Armando Politi, BlueFloat's Colombia country manager.
["We're] working side by side with [maritime authority] DIMAR and [energy ministry planning unit] UPME ... continuing to make steady progress in the development process," Politi said.
He added that BlueFloat's Bergantín (825MW) and Goleta (825MW) projects – both located in Magdalena department – have obtained more than 85% of their pre-feasibility stage approvals.
A fourth development, the proposed 825MW Astrolabio wind farm La Guajira department, remains dependent on approvals from local communities and regulators.
"Although an application was submitted [for Astrolabio] two years ago, only this year was authorization given for the installation of an antenna to measure winds and data for the studies of the area, which will not be carried out before 2025," Politi said.
"For this reason, the plan to approach the communities has not progressed, nor will studies be carried out until the government and the national and local authorities are certain about the possibility of carrying out offshore wind energy projects in the sea surrounding the department of La Guajira," he added.
BlueFloat's global asset portfolio includes 15 offshore wind projects under development across eight countries in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.
"The Colombian coast is very attractive for this type of project due to its geographical location," Politi said.
"The departments of Bolívar and Atlántico were selected ones for the development of Vientos Alisios, the first offshore wind farm to achieve pre-feasibility in Colombia, as it is the third most wind energy dense area of the 45 evaluated in the country."
The full interview with Politi will be published later this week.
