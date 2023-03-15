Bogotá will open bidding in April for the 2.5tn-peso (US$525mn) Corredor Verde de la Avenida Séptima road project.

The amount includes the construction works, supervision and maintenance costs for five years after the start of operations.

The mayor of Colombia’s capital, Claudia López, said via Twitter that the contract will be awarded in July so construction can begin at the end of the year and be completed in 2026, when the Cali, Calle 68 and Calle 13 routes should also be ready.

The corridor, which crosses the eastern part of Bogotá from north to south, will have exclusive lanes for the Transmilenio bus system and will connect with the metro, the city’s light rail system and the Alameda del Medio Milenio cycle lanes, among other infrastructure.

The works include infrastructure for electric buses, stations, vehicle lanes, pedestrian zones, cycle paths and bicycle parking lots, as well as green areas and connections with two cable car lines. Public transport along the 22km corridor will be 100% electric.

The project is considered by the Bogotá mayor's office as one of the most important mobility, urban planning and eco-urban projects to be carried out in the capital.