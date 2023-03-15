Colombia
News

Bogotá to open bidding for US$500mn corridor in April

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Passenger transport Tenders Bus rapid transit (BRT) system Widening Works Corridors Metro Cable car systems Light rail / Interurban train
Bogotá to open bidding for US$500mn corridor in April

Bogotá will open bidding in April for the 2.5tn-peso (US$525mn) Corredor Verde de la Avenida Séptima road project.

The amount includes the construction works, supervision and maintenance costs for five years after the start of operations.

The mayor of Colombia’s capital, Claudia López, said via Twitter that the contract will be awarded in July so construction can begin at the end of the year and be completed in 2026, when the Cali, Calle 68 and Calle 13 routes should also be ready. 

The corridor, which crosses the eastern part of Bogotá from north to south, will have exclusive lanes for the Transmilenio bus system and will connect with the metro, the city’s light rail system and the Alameda del Medio Milenio cycle lanes, among other infrastructure.

The works include infrastructure for electric buses, stations, vehicle lanes, pedestrian zones, cycle paths and bicycle parking lots, as well as green areas and connections with two cable car lines. Public transport along the 22km corridor will be 100% electric.

The project is considered by the Bogotá mayor's office as one of the most important mobility, urban planning and eco-urban projects to be carried out in the capital.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)

Consulting firm to finish definitive studies for US$250mn Colombian port project

Consulting firm to finish definitive studies for US$250mn Colombian port project

Royal Haskoning is carrying out the feasibility studies for the planned Puerto Futuro deepwater port.

Colombia's next govt to face challenge of making infrastructure a state policy

Colombia's next govt to face challenge of making infrastructure a state policy

BNamericas speaks about the 4G and 5G infrastructure projects in Colombia and the coming infrastructure challenges for the new government with Jona...

Exploring Latin America's shift towards green finance

Exploring Latin America's shift towards green finance

Colombia readies US$1.2bn road corridor tender

Colombia readies US$1.2bn road corridor tender

Colombian govt to sign Bogotá metro co-financing agreement in July

Colombian govt to sign Bogotá metro co-financing agreement in July

Advance payment included for US$800mn Medellín light rail tender

Advance payment included for US$800mn Medellín light rail tender

Can transition bonds gain scale in Latin America?

Can transition bonds gain scale in Latin America?

Colombia receives two offers for US$420mn highway corridor

Colombia receives two offers for US$420mn highway corridor

'Colombia is the main market for infrastructure in Latin America'

'Colombia is the main market for infrastructure in Latin America'

We joined forces with El Dorado to install the first recharging point for electric vehicles at an airport in Colombia

We joined forces with El Dorado to install the first recharging point for electric vehicles at an airport in Colombia

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Chile and Peru form alliance to promote green hydrogen in mining

Chile and Peru form alliance to promote green hydrogen in mining

Tesla’s water plan for Mexican plant to include 3 solutions – expert

Tesla’s water plan for Mexican plant to include 3 solutions – expert

Argentina to expand national fiber optics network in Patagonia

Argentina to expand national fiber optics network in Patagonia

Mexico solar panel manufacturer expands Colima factory

Mexico solar panel manufacturer expands Colima factory

Pará state’s 1st highway auction attracts sole bidder

Pará state’s 1st highway auction attracts sole bidder