China increased its presence in Chile’s infrastructure sector after the government awarded the second concession of the Chillán-Collipulli stretch of route 5 to China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) with an investment commitment of around US$600mn over the weekend.

The decision follows the awarding of the Talca-Chillán stretch of the same road to CRCC in 2021 for US$851mn, meaning the firm will operate a continuous 364km stretch of what is Chile’s main north-south highway.

With the latest awards, China’s infrastructure portfolio in Chile is as follows:

Route 5. Chillán-Collipulli stretch (US$596mn): Runs 169km between Ñuble region capital Chillán and Collipulli in Araucanía region. The contract also includes the addition of a four-lane access road for Collipulli, widening 18km of the existing route, replacing 14 bridges and repairing another 48, the public works ministry (MOP) said in a press release.

The contract is the first infrastructure concession to be awarded since Gabriel Boric assumed the presidency last March.

Route 5. Talca-Chillán stretch (US$851mn): Entails 195km between Maule region capital Talca and Chillán. CRCC began operating the stretch through subsidiary Sociedad Concesionaria Survías Maule-Ñuble in March 2021 under a 32-year contract.

The concession also includes a 56km bypass and widening 30km of the existing road. Other works entail 19 new bridges, 39km of bicycle lanes, 12 access roads and 39km of service lanes.

As of December, construction work had not started, according to the MOP’s monthly concessions report, but detailed engineering was on course.

Maule hospital network (US$297mn): Awarded in March 2021 to Sociedad Concesionaria Red Maule, a subsidiary of Consorcio Iberoasiático, comprising China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Spain’s Puentes y Calzadas.

The contract entails building new hospitals in Cauquenes (40,799m2), Parral (39,253m2) and Constitución (37,514m2) in Maule region.

As of December, preliminary works were “practically concluded,” with only excavation work needing to be finished.

Las Palmas reservoir (US$174mn): Awarded in 2018 to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC). It entails building a dam in Valparaíso region with capacity of 55Mm3 and a 70m high wall. The contract also includes a 57km pipeline to conduct water from the Petorca River to the main reservoir.

The concession was the first to be awarded to a Chinese firm, but as of December works had only advanced 22.9% overall.

In 2021, the concessionaire requested the suspension of the contract arguing that MOP awarded the project using erroneous calculations for water availability in the area, which has been one of the worst-hit zones during the more than a decade-long drought hitting the country.

Santiago metro line N°7 (US$2.5bn): China Railway 16th Bureau Group was awarded a 6.6km stretch of the project in 2021, though it is a public works contract rather than a concession.

The section will mark the first time a tunnel boring machine will be used for Santiago’s subway, as all the other lines have been developed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method, which will be also used for the rest of line N°7.

The tunneling machine is expected to start being deployed in March.

OTHER CONTRACTS

Apart from construction works, Chinese firms have also been awarded rolling stock contracts in Chile. In both cases the winning firm was a consortium comprising CRRC Corporation and Sifang.

The first contract was awarded in 2018 for US$77mn and entailed 12 electric trains for the Biotren and Corto Laja rail services in southern Biobío region.

The second was awarded in 2020 for US$70mn and involved six new diesel trains for the Santiago-Chillán service.