China adds US$600mn highway concession to Chile infra portfolio
China increased its presence in Chile’s infrastructure sector after the government awarded the second concession of the Chillán-Collipulli stretch of route 5 to China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) with an investment commitment of around US$600mn over the weekend.
The decision follows the awarding of the Talca-Chillán stretch of the same road to CRCC in 2021 for US$851mn, meaning the firm will operate a continuous 364km stretch of what is Chile’s main north-south highway.
With the latest awards, China’s infrastructure portfolio in Chile is as follows:
Route 5. Chillán-Collipulli stretch (US$596mn): Runs 169km between Ñuble region capital Chillán and Collipulli in Araucanía region. The contract also includes the addition of a four-lane access road for Collipulli, widening 18km of the existing route, replacing 14 bridges and repairing another 48, the public works ministry (MOP) said in a press release.
The contract is the first infrastructure concession to be awarded since Gabriel Boric assumed the presidency last March.
Route 5. Talca-Chillán stretch (US$851mn): Entails 195km between Maule region capital Talca and Chillán. CRCC began operating the stretch through subsidiary Sociedad Concesionaria Survías Maule-Ñuble in March 2021 under a 32-year contract.
The concession also includes a 56km bypass and widening 30km of the existing road. Other works entail 19 new bridges, 39km of bicycle lanes, 12 access roads and 39km of service lanes.
As of December, construction work had not started, according to the MOP’s monthly concessions report, but detailed engineering was on course.
Maule hospital network (US$297mn): Awarded in March 2021 to Sociedad Concesionaria Red Maule, a subsidiary of Consorcio Iberoasiático, comprising China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Spain’s Puentes y Calzadas.
The contract entails building new hospitals in Cauquenes (40,799m2), Parral (39,253m2) and Constitución (37,514m2) in Maule region.
As of December, preliminary works were “practically concluded,” with only excavation work needing to be finished.
Las Palmas reservoir (US$174mn): Awarded in 2018 to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC). It entails building a dam in Valparaíso region with capacity of 55Mm3 and a 70m high wall. The contract also includes a 57km pipeline to conduct water from the Petorca River to the main reservoir.
The concession was the first to be awarded to a Chinese firm, but as of December works had only advanced 22.9% overall.
In 2021, the concessionaire requested the suspension of the contract arguing that MOP awarded the project using erroneous calculations for water availability in the area, which has been one of the worst-hit zones during the more than a decade-long drought hitting the country.
Santiago metro line N°7 (US$2.5bn): China Railway 16th Bureau Group was awarded a 6.6km stretch of the project in 2021, though it is a public works contract rather than a concession.
The section will mark the first time a tunnel boring machine will be used for Santiago’s subway, as all the other lines have been developed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method, which will be also used for the rest of line N°7.
The tunneling machine is expected to start being deployed in March.
OTHER CONTRACTS
Apart from construction works, Chinese firms have also been awarded rolling stock contracts in Chile. In both cases the winning firm was a consortium comprising CRRC Corporation and Sifang.
The first contract was awarded in 2018 for US$77mn and entailed 12 electric trains for the Biotren and Corto Laja rail services in southern Biobío region.
The second was awarded in 2020 for US$70mn and involved six new diesel trains for the Santiago-Chillán service.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure
Brazil moves forward with Argentina bridge project
The 950m bridge will connect the Brazilian municipality of Porto Xavier with Argentina's San Javier.
How elections, debt will impact Argentina's and Chile's infra sectors
BNamericas talks to Moody's VP and senior analyst Daniela Cuan about uncertainties related to elections, debt maturities and more.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Yucatan Sustainable Stadium (ESY)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours ago
- Project: New Tigres University Stadium (New El Volcán Stadium)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours ago
- Project: Line 20 Pink of the São Paulo Metro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Tahuando Bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: New Sergio E. Bernales national hospital (Collique)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Antonio Lorena del Cusco hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Interports Railway (Itajaí - Araquari)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Oncosalud Oncological Megacomplex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Sorocaba BRT
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: São Paulo Metro line 4 - Phase II (Linha Amarela)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (China)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Xi'An Metro Company Limited
- Company: Sinohydro Bureau 8 Co Ltd.
- Company: EDS International, Inc.
- Company: China Communications Construction Company Limited (International) (China Communications Construction Company (CCCC))
-
China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) is a state-owned infrastructure firm which specializes in projects such as ports, roads, bridges, railways, and dredging...
- Company: China Railway Tunnel Group Co., LTD. (CRTG)
-
Organized in 2001, but with a history dating back to 1978, China Railway Tunnel Group (CRTG) is a Chinese engineering contractor for the tunnel and underground engineering secto...
- Company: Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd (Wison Engineering)
-
Wison Engineering provides technical consultancy, procurement and construction solutions for the petrochemical and oil industries. In Latin America, it has worked on projects wi...
- Company: The Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim Bank)
-
The Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim Bank) is the official export credit agency of the Chinese government. The bank was founded in 1994 and has become the world's largest...