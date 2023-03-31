Colombia
Colombia expects to announce in May date for awarding US$100mn Cartagena airport expansion

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 31, 2023
Colombia expects to announce in May the date to award the contract to expand Rafael Núñez airport in Cartagena, which has an estimated cost of 490bn pesos (US$105mn).

The project originates from a private initiative of Estructura Plural Aeropuerto de Cartagena, which showed the feasibility of the plans but must wait to see if there are any other parties interested.

The vice president of contractual management at infrastructure agency ANI, Carolina Barbanti, said that if there are no new parties interested in the tender, which was launched in January, the contract will be awarded in June, but if there are other interested parties, the award would be made in October.

The works include the design and construction of a new 17,360m2 international terminal, the remodeling of the 25,144m2 current terminal, expanding the apron to 99,770m2 and maintenance.

The concession period is 8.5 years.

***

Colombia’s transport ministry plans to put out to tender in July construction of the 82km Villetas-Guaduas divided highway, capex for which is estimated at US$750mn.

The structuring process is underway and the contract is in the third phase of processing at ANI, said transport minister Guillermo Reyes.

The stretch is on the list of infrastructure works prioritized by President Gustavo Petro, which also includes the San Francisco-Mocoa route, the Pasto-Popayán highway, the Magdalena 2 trunk road (Ruta del Sol) and the country’s rail network.

For now, some 2tn pesos (US$430mn) will be allocated to the Magdalena trunk road for repairs.

In a later stage, it is planned to complete the divided highway stretches through a public-private partnership.

***

ANI also announced that operations of the Facatativá-Bogotá-Belencito and La Caro-Zipaquirá railway corridor began.

Operations started following a technical assistance agreement signed by ANI and Findeter, which will allow it to operate and maintain the rail line for the next two years and ensure passenger transport and cargo movement between the departments of Cundinamarca and Boyacá.

Investment of around US$22mn is expected in the 308km line.

