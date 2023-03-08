The technical potential for green hydrogen production in Puerto Rico is 3.5Mt/year, according to consultancy firm Velerity.

BNamericas previously reported that the US company had been hired to identify the potential role of the alternative fuel on the island.

Nearly 80% of the hydrogen would come from wind and the balance from solar, wastewater treatment, landfills and agricultural waste, a presentation by Velerity shows.

Among factors highlighted for driving the fuel’s adoption are the significant drop in production costs with the falling cost of wind and solar, and offtake in certain sectors which are difficult to electrify, such as cement and steel manufacturing, heavy trucks, and large ships and aircraft.

Velerity said there are certain hydrogen projects that could be fast tracked in Puerto Rico to address specific challenges, including grid resilience.

In addition, there is a “strong fit” in Puerto Rico for ammonia and methanol production for domestic use and export.

The initial results were provided as part of public engagement workshops, with hydrogen strategy recommendations and an implementation plan due out next month.

Tentative timetable for green hydrogen roll-out in Puerto Rico (Source: Velerity)

