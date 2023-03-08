Green hydrogen potential in Puerto Rico pegged at 3.5Mt/year
The technical potential for green hydrogen production in Puerto Rico is 3.5Mt/year, according to consultancy firm Velerity.
BNamericas previously reported that the US company had been hired to identify the potential role of the alternative fuel on the island.
Nearly 80% of the hydrogen would come from wind and the balance from solar, wastewater treatment, landfills and agricultural waste, a presentation by Velerity shows.
Among factors highlighted for driving the fuel’s adoption are the significant drop in production costs with the falling cost of wind and solar, and offtake in certain sectors which are difficult to electrify, such as cement and steel manufacturing, heavy trucks, and large ships and aircraft.
Velerity said there are certain hydrogen projects that could be fast tracked in Puerto Rico to address specific challenges, including grid resilience.
In addition, there is a “strong fit” in Puerto Rico for ammonia and methanol production for domestic use and export.
The initial results were provided as part of public engagement workshops, with hydrogen strategy recommendations and an implementation plan due out next month.
Also Read Department of Energy Announces $1 Billion to Improve Energy Resilience for Puerto Rico’s Most Vulnerable Households & Communities and Puerto Rico opens renewable energy, storage tender
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Puerto Rico)
The US is now Chile's no. 2 natural gas supplier
Houston-based LNG exporter Cheniere Energy cited 15 LNG-to-power markets throughout Latin America as central to the company's growth plans.
Latin America power roundup
A review of developments from Venezuela, Peru and Puerto Rico.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block P-M-34
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block P-M-32
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block P-M-30
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Olmeca Refinery (ex Dos Bocas)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Pampas project (Punta Colorada)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Santa Luzia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: It t 476_r14
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Pn-t-133_r14
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Pn-t-118_r14
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Pau Brasil_P5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Recbas S.A. (Recbas)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Compañía de Servicios Petroleros Llori Llerena Cuatroele S.A. (Llori Llerena Cuatroele S.A.)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Gemcoal S.A.S. (Gemcoal)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: GeoPark Ltd. (GeoPark)
-
Founded in 2002, GeoPark Ltd. is a Latin America-focused oil and gas explorer and operator with operations in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and, on a smaller scale, Argentina. The com...
- Company: Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI)
-
Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYBSI) is a Guyanese joint venture made up of Muneshwers Ltd., Pacific Rim Constructors, TotalTec Oilfield Services and LED Offshore. It was awarded a co...
- Company: Dowell Schlumberger de México, S.A. de C.V. (Schlumberger México)
-
Schlumberger ran its first electrical log in the Poza Rica well no. 25 in 1936, marking the beginning of its operations in Mexico. Today, Schlumberger manages its local operatio...
- Company: Doosan Bobcat Chile S.A. (Doosan Bobcat Chile)
-
Doosan Bobcat Chile SA, is a supplier of machinery and equipment aimed at providing solutions to different sectors of the industry. Doosan Bobcat Chile SA is part of Doosan Infr...
- Company: Termap S.A (Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas)
-
Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas S.A. (Termap) is an Argentine company engaged in the reception of crude oil from deposits in the San Jorge basin. Incorporated in 1994, the comp...
- Company: GeoPark Argentina Ltd. (GeoPark Argentina)
-
GeoPark Argentina Ltd., the local subsidiary of Latin American junior GeoPark Ltd., is an oil and gas explorer and operator with assets in Argentina. In 2014, a consortium made ...