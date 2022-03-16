Suriname
News

LNG imports on Suriname energy development radar

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Shale gas  Upstream Company Shale Oil Subsea Brent Shallow waters Offshore Wind Oil sands Offshore Type of hydrocarbons LNG Run of the river Tight gas Natural Gas Generation Coalbed methane WTI Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Drilling rigs Photovoltaic Mini Hydro Mexican Mix Heavy oil Natural Gas Upstream Wind Biomass Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Location Onshore Wind Legislation & Regulation Hydro Dam Crude oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address