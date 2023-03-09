Brazil’s Paraná state asked the federal government to speed up approval of planned highway concessions that are part of a package that is expected to generate investments of 50bn reais (US$9.7bn).

The delay in proceeding with the auctions has caused concern.

"We are in a scenario of financing cost pressure and also of inputs. When a planned concession takes a long time to be put in place this can impact the financing programming of companies interested in that project," Frederico Araujo Turolla, an infrastructure expert at consultancy PEZCO Economics, told BNamericas.

In January, the federal government and Paraná state reached an agreement on the auction model for the first two highway lots.

The two are part of a package involving six blocks covering 3,330km, interconnecting Paranaguá port, state capital Curitiba, 29 municipalities, the state’s west and north, and the Amizade bridge on the border with Paraguay.

Despite the accord, so far the federal government has not advanced on approving a schedule for the auction.

"The offer of the highways to the private sector, to be built under an agreement between the government of Paraná, the state legislature, organized civil society and the [transport] ministry, will generate investments in structural works in a short period… Paraná and Brazil cannot be subject to an impediment in their path to progress," the state government said in a letter addressed to transport minister Renan Filo.

In recent years, Brazilian states and the federal government have held a series of auctions for highway concessions. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took office January 1, has said that the road concessions agenda will continue under his administration. However, so far no further auctions have been held.

Negotiations for the Paraná state highway concessions involve the federal government because 35% of the package covers state highways and 65% federal ones. The complete package is among the biggest in the pipeline and comprises new lanes, bridges and other works.

HIGHWAY LOTS

The plan is to offer the six lots in separate auctions.

The first to be offered are lot 1, comprising highways BR-277/373/376/476/PR and PR-418/423/427 and totaling 473km, and lot 2 involving BR-153/277/369/PR and PR-092/151/239/407/408/411/508/804/855 and 605km.

DELAYS ON OTHER FRONTS

According to Turolla, federal government delays in taking some decisions on infrastructure are also causing concern on other fronts.

"We have been advising clients in the infrastructure area who want to renegotiate certain concession contracts that have been impacted since the start of the pandemic, but there is a delay in these in negotiations, which is also generating concern for companies," he said.



