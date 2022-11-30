Spotlight: Brazil's infra sector to attract US$26bn investments in 2023-27
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Investment Public Investment Other (Government - Associations - NGOs) Licensing & Concessions Highway Operator Railway Operator Economics Public-private partnership (PPP) Capex Project Finance Water and Sewage Company Politics Private Investment Airport Operator Federal Government Logistics / Supply Chains Port Operator
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.