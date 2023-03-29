This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Mexico City, March 29, 2023.- The initiative to reform the Mining Law, and other related legislation, presented by the Federal Executive to the Chamber of Deputies on March 24, in the opinion of the Association of Mining Engineers , Metalurgistas y Geólogos de México, could generate negative impacts on the national mining activity and put the subsistence and continuity of this industry at risk, for the following reasons:

- The initiative intends to drastically modify the procedures for obtaining mining concessions, their requirements, the exercise of their rights and compliance with obligations and their sanctions, which could generate large-scale capital outflows and a decrease in the mining industry that offers employment directly to more than 406 thousand people and generates more than 2.5 million indirect jobs.

- The changes would imply a severe impact on the usual way in which the industry develops and a radical change to the provisions under which national and foreign mining companies invested in Mexico, which would affect current plans and operations, whose average annual investment exceeds 4 billion dollars. Uncertainty will generate the contraction of investments.

The Association of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico, which brings together professionals in Earth Sciences, expresses the need to review and comment on the proposed changes, so that the regulation recognizes the reality of the industry, and With this, it is possible to generate well-being for all.





About the AIMMGM:

The Association of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico, is a non-profit organization, founded in 1951 and made up of around three thousand associates distributed in more than 30 Districts. The associates participate in mining companies that operate in Mexico, in companies that supply machinery, equipment, services and supplies to the mining-metallurgical industry, and in the public sector, as well as in Schools and Faculties of Earth Sciences in Mexico. For more information visit http://www.geomin.com.mx

