Uruguay prepares expansion of the port of Nueva Palmira
By the Presidency of Uruguay
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
The National Administration of Ports (ANP) will carry out works in the port of Nueva Palmira in the coming months that will optimize its operation, informed the president of the organization, Juan Curbelo. The investment of about 10,000,000 dollars will make it possible to repair docks and build an office building. In the ports of Colonia, the funds for improvements will reach 45,000,000 dollars in 2023 and 2024.
The works in the port of Nueva Palmira will begin in the coming months, announced Curbelo in dialogue with Presidential Communication, this Wednesday the 12th.
He explained that the plan foresees a major repair of the docks, which have been in poor condition for years. In addition, the ANP will build an office building for port staff, users and clients.
"We are going to have a noticeable improvement in what has to do with the operation," he said.
The project will include the demolition of the site where the offices operate today, a place where an esplanade will be created to improve the operation of the terminal.
"It will mean a greater possibility of realizing opportunities and business for users and companies that use the port of Nueva Palmira," he said.
He considered that the main bulk terminal in Uruguay required works and investments and that these works are part of a process of decentralization of the port system. This generates an "improvement of the positioning of the ANP brand to continue capturing the load of the region," he said.
Curbelo pointed out that these works at the port of entry of the Paraná-Paraguay waterway, in 2023 and 2024, will improve the services provided.
The ANP projects an investment of about 45,000,000 dollars in the next two years for the ports of the department of Colonia. The works will take place in the ones in Colonia and Nueva Palmira, in the sports center in Colonia and in the dredging in Carmelo, he said.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Uruguay)
Uruguay govt under friendly fire over airport concessions
The operator of Carrasco and Laguna del Sauce airports was awarded the concession for another six terminals that were previously planned to be offe...
How Uruguay looks to stop subsidizing lossmaking state cement business
BNamericas spoke with Martina Gallardo-Barreyro, VP and senior analyst at Moody's, about Ancap's efforts to bolster its cement business, and how th...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Road Lot 3 - Varginha - Furnas (Road Concessions Program)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Sky Train Baja (Tijuana - Rosarito Elevated Train)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Highway Provincial Route No. 11, section: Villa Gesell - Mar Chiquita
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: El Aromo terminal and El Aromo - Monteverde pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Buenaventura Hospital Citadel
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
- Project: Extension of Line 1 of the Quito Metro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
18 hours ago
- Project: Bávaro international airport (AIB)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Santo Domingo Metropolitan Train
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Central Peru trans-andean tunnel
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Chaco - Corrientes second bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Uruguay)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio San José (Uruguay)
- Company: Ingeniería del Sur
- Company: Ecuatest Mercosur Ltda
- Company: Adapta Ingeniería Ambiental (Adapta)
- Company: Pilemburg S.A. (Pilemburg)
- Company: TEBETUR S.A. (TEBETUR)
- Company: Ebital S.A. (Ebital)