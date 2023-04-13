By the Presidency of Uruguay

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The National Administration of Ports (ANP) will carry out works in the port of Nueva Palmira in the coming months that will optimize its operation, informed the president of the organization, Juan Curbelo. The investment of about 10,000,000 dollars will make it possible to repair docks and build an office building. In the ports of Colonia, the funds for improvements will reach 45,000,000 dollars in 2023 and 2024.

The works in the port of Nueva Palmira will begin in the coming months, announced Curbelo in dialogue with Presidential Communication, this Wednesday the 12th.

He explained that the plan foresees a major repair of the docks, which have been in poor condition for years. In addition, the ANP will build an office building for port staff, users and clients.

"We are going to have a noticeable improvement in what has to do with the operation," he said.

The project will include the demolition of the site where the offices operate today, a place where an esplanade will be created to improve the operation of the terminal.

"It will mean a greater possibility of realizing opportunities and business for users and companies that use the port of Nueva Palmira," he said.

He considered that the main bulk terminal in Uruguay required works and investments and that these works are part of a process of decentralization of the port system. This generates an "improvement of the positioning of the ANP brand to continue capturing the load of the region," he said.

Curbelo pointed out that these works at the port of entry of the Paraná-Paraguay waterway, in 2023 and 2024, will improve the services provided.

The ANP projects an investment of about 45,000,000 dollars in the next two years for the ports of the department of Colonia. The works will take place in the ones in Colonia and Nueva Palmira, in the sports center in Colonia and in the dredging in Carmelo, he said.