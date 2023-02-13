This YPFB statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

Santa Cruz, Feb 13 (AN-YPFB).– YPFB will generate an economic movement of Bs 350 million at the 2023 Meeting with Providers of Goods and Services, a prelude to the 2023 Open Doors Fair, inaugurated this Monday in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra and that will last until the 15th of the current month. The event called "Energy with Transparency" is a space to make 400 contracting processes transparent.

“Having this type of contract will allow us, we hope until the end of the year, to have more than ten projects for the field exploration and development part. With these types of events and these types of fairs, we try to boost the economy and they will allow YPFB to advance in this exploration strategy and bring gas to Bolivians”, affirmed the executive president of YPFB, Armin Dorgathen, during the start of the Fair.

He added that the state oil company is currently working on a strategy aimed at caring for resources both those that are acquired abroad and those that are produced internally, with the perspective of bringing gas to all Bolivians, "maintaining prices and the stable economy of the country And we do it through, likewise, contracting processes that allow us to improve the logistics and distribution of these hydrocarbons”.

The supplier requirements of the state oil company come from different areas such as construction, environmental services, information technology, insurance, oil services, transportation, imports, spare parts manufacturing, communication, general services, and all those who contribute to the activities of the hydrocarbon chain. from the country.

CONCEPT

This year, the fair is inaugurated under the concept of "Energy with Transparency", taking into account that YPFB aims at green energies. An example of this is the Biodiesel Plant-1, whose implementation is advancing with the aim of producing the first barrel of this product by the end of the year.

Biodiesel is a fuel of natural, renewable and clean origin. Its use allows reducing greenhouse gas emissions since it is produced from vegetable oils or animal fats. In addition, its production will reduce imports of diesel, the subsidy and the outflow of foreign currency from the country.