Brazil's energy distributors face 'death spiral'
Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 04, 2024
Market Prices and Forecasts Transmission System Operator Licensing & Concessions Hydro Dam Electric Power Trader Coal Generation Network Upgrades Rural Electrification systems Capacity Natural Gas Generation Substations Smart Grids Consumption Primary Distribution Secondary Distribution Bunker oil/Diesel oil Photovoltaic Distribution Radial Costs Onshore Wind Mini Hydro Demand Fossil fuels Electric Power Distributor Power purchase agreement (PPA) Water levels Electric Power Companies Electric Power Producer Capex Fuel oils
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.