Q&A

Siemens: The pandemic highlights the need for more investment in IIoT

Bnamericas Published: Friday, September 25, 2020
Connected cars Documenting E-Commerce Thermosolar CSP Rural Electrification systems MPLS Electric vehicles IP Telephony Private Links Data centers Back up Offshore Wind Costs Innovation Training Iot Blockchain Automation Biomass Photovoltaic Onshore Wind Primary Distribution Integration platforms Wind Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Corporate Services Managed Services Technology Hardware and Equipment Company SaaS, PaaS, IaaS Systems engineering Consumption ESG Sensors Types of mining Smart Grids R&D Network Upgrades Underground mining Artificial intelligence Solar Demand Open pit mining Clean Energy Incentives Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Geothermal Capex Radial industrial Engineering Sustainability Call Center Cloud services Consultancy Legislation & Regulation Digital Transformation Commodities Housing & Providers Networks Smart cities Structured cabling Big Data Testing

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

The mix of industry news, project info and reports produces interesting business opportunities in the main countries of the growing region & economy and to be up to date with the events

James Lee Stancampiano

Head Business Dev. South America - Enel Green Power
  • AES
  • Enel
  • Fluence
  • Atlas Renewable Energy

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.