Colombia
Q&A

Will 2022 be the year of fracking in Colombia?

Bnamericas Published: Monday, December 06, 2021
Upstream Onshore Gas pipelines Location Mexican Mix Natural Gas Tankers Type of hydrocarbons Oil Pipelines Unconventionals Conventionals Crude oil Heavy oil Brent Oil sands Midstream NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shallow waters Subsea Geological mapping / Surveys Shale gas  Tight gas Type of extraction Shale Oil WTI Offshore Drilling rigs Deepwater Coalbed methane LNG

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address