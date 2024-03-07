Press Release

Arpel-Naturgas Week 2024: energy transitions in Latin America and the Caribbean and the sustainability of the oil and gas industry

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 07, 2024
Mexican Mix Tankers Unconventionals Crude oil Gas pipelines Drilling rigs Upstream Coalbed methane Type of extraction Heavy oil LNG WTI Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons ESG Geological mapping / Surveys Climate change Brent Shale Oil Tight gas Onshore Subsea Oil Pipelines Conventionals Shale gas  Oil sands Shallow waters NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Midstream Clean Energy Transition Offshore Legislation & Regulation Location Natural Gas

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address